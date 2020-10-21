Four regions did not record any COVID-19- related deaths today.
Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health recorded 3,577 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 182,580.
Morocco also reported another 2,796 COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
The total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers in Morocco is now 151,634. The national recovery rate is 83.1%.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 52 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 3,079. The mortality rate stands at 1.7%.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco stands at 27,867 as of 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21.
Morocco counts 625 patients with severe symptoms, including 102 of today’s newly-identified patients. Approximately 47 are under intubation, while 289 are under non-invasive ventilation.
The ministry said that the occupancy rate of intensive care beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients is currently at 27.2%.
Health authorities in Morocco excluded 19,325 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.
Approximately 2,924,850 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.
COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco
Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 1,798 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, in addition to nine fatalities.
Casablanca-Settat has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases and fatalities of any region in Morocco.
The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region confirmed 379 new cases. Rabat-Sale-Kenitra also recorded 12 additional deaths.
The region of Souss-Massa followed in today’s case numbers, recording 318 new cases and five new fatalities.
The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima confirmed 260 new COVID-19 cases and four fatalities.
The Oriental region recorded 248 additional COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths.
The region of Beni Mellal-Khenifra reported 207 new cases and five more fatalities.
The Marrakech-Safi region confirmed 165 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths.
The region of Fez-Meknes confirmed 49 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths.
The regions of Draa-Tafilalet (74 new cases), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (45), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (20) and Guelmim-Oued Noun (14) did not report any additional COVID-19-related deaths.