Four regions did not record any COVID-19- related deaths today.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health recorded 3,577 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 182,580.

Morocco also reported another 2,796 COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers in Morocco is now 151,634. The national recovery rate is 83.1%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 52 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 3,079. The mortality rate stands at 1.7%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco stands at 27,867 as of 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21.

Morocco counts 625 patients with severe symptoms, including 102 of today’s newly-identified patients. Approximately 47 are under intubation, while 289 are under non-invasive ventilation.

The ministry said that the occupancy rate of intensive care beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients is currently at 27.2%.

Health authorities in Morocco excluded 19,325 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 2,924,850 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 1,798 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, in addition to nine fatalities.

Casablanca-Settat has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases and fatalities of any region in Morocco.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region confirmed 379 new cases. Rabat-Sale-Kenitra also recorded 12 additional deaths.

The region of Souss-Massa followed in today’s case numbers, recording 318 new cases and five new fatalities.

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima confirmed 260 new COVID-19 cases and four fatalities.

The Oriental region recorded 248 additional COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths.

The region of Beni Mellal-Khenifra reported 207 new cases and five more fatalities.

The Marrakech-Safi region confirmed 165 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths.

The region of Fez-Meknes confirmed 49 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths.

The regions of Draa-Tafilalet (74 new cases), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (45), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (20) and Guelmim-Oued Noun (14) did not report any additional COVID-19-related deaths.