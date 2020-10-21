Child Welfare, Morocco’s Police Find Missing 12-Year-Old on Highway

Meknes – Morocco’s General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) reported that police in Tangier found a missing child early Wednesday morning. The 12-year-old was the subject of a search in the interest of the family.

Judicial police in the district of Berrechid, near Casablanca, received on Tuesday an alert about a child who was missing in ”mysterious conditions,” according to a DGSN press release. National security services collaboratively investigated, enabling the identification of the child’s location.

The investigations revealed that he had traveled to Tangier, where police located him on a public highway.

Tangier’s Minors Brigade under the prefectural judicial police department conducted searches that revealed the child had voluntarily left his family’s home. The investigation did not identify any criminal suspicion in the case, according to DGSN. The family and the child are set to reunite following legal formalities.

In addition to the case of the child located in Tangier, Morocco has recently witnessed several other cases of missing minors.

Parents are on high alert about their children, especially after the shocking case of Adnane Bouchouf, an 11-year-old who was kidnapped, raped, and killed in September.

DGSN has directed concerted efforts to address a trend of violence against children.

One day after police found Adnane’s body, on September 12, Tangier security services arrested a 36-year-old man who was allegedly attempting to kidnap and assault an 11-year-old.

On October 15, Morocco’s police found a missing 13-year-old child in Tangier after his mother reported him as lost on an information website.

As the public debates punitive measures for violence against children, the case of Adnane Bouchouf has also raised awareness among parents to be more cautious about their children’s relations and behaviors.