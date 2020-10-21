Libya’s HCS, Skhirat Agreement Remains Key Reference to Resolve Crisis

Al Mishri said the latest UN Security Council resolution also considers the Skhirat Agreement as a reference.

Rabat – The head of Libya’s High Council of State, Khaled Al Mishri, reemphasized the centrality of the Skhirat Agreement during a meeting with Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita on Wednesday in Rabat.

In a statement to the press following the meeting with Bourita, Al Mishri said the agreement remains the only document to which one can refer for the resolution of the Libyan crisis.

Al Mishri added that the latest UN Security Council resolution considers the Skhirat Agreement to be a reference in Libya’s crisis resolution efforts.

The official said his visit to Morocco confirms the positive role Morocco has played, and continues to play, and its position aimed at reaching a consensus to resolve the Libyan crisis.

The visit is Al Mishri’s fourth official trip to Morocco.

The Libyan official recalled that Morocco’s significant efforts have “made it possible to reach agreements in Bouznika between the High Council of State and Libya’s House of Representatives on positions of sovereignty.”

Morocco hosted two dialogue sessions in Bouznika, a coastal city near Rabat.

The most recent talks took place from October 2-6.

After the dialogue, the representatives from the two parties declared in a statement that they had reached a comprehensive agreement on the mechanisms and criteria for appointments to leadership positions in the state’s sovereign institutions.

The positions include Governor of the Central Bank of Libya, President of the Audit Bureau, Head of the Administrative Control Authority, Head of the Anti-Corruption Agency, President and members of the High Commission for Elections, President of the Supreme Court, and Attorney General.

The agreement between Libya’s rival factions is in line with Article 15 of the Skhirat Political Agreement.

Morocco’s government also considers the agreements the delegations reached in Bouznika as decisive, renewing support for all initiatives seeking to end Libya’s conflict.

The UN has also expressed satisfaction with the agreements and Morocco’s approach.

The UN also called on Libyans to engage in talks favorably to serve the interests of their country and its people.