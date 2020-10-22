Morocco Climbs 4 Positions in FIFA Rankings, Ranks 39th Globally

Morocco’s Atlas Lions have climbed four ranks in the FIFA World Rankings, standing at the 39th rank globally, with 1,461 points.

In the updated rankings, published on October 22, Morocco gained five points compared to the previous rankings from September 17. The increased score allowed the Moroccan national football team to climb from the 43rd global rank to the 39th.

Morocco earned a spot in the FIFA rankings’ top 40 after winning one friendly game earlier this month and ending a second in a draw.

On October 9, the Atlas Lions won 3-1 against Senegal, the highest-ranked African team. Four days later, the Moroccan squad finished a game against the Democratic Republic of Congo in a 1-1 draw.

This is the first time that Morocco has returned to the top 40 of the FIFA rankings since September 2019. For over a year, the Moroccan national team plateaued at the 42nd-43rd ranks.

Next month, Morocco will have the chance to further improve its rank when the Atlas Lions face the Central African Republic twice. The double confrontation, on November 13 and November 17, falls within the 2021 African Cup of Nations Qualifiers.

Despite climbing four ranks on the global ladder, Morocco remains fifth in the continental standings. Senegal is the highest-ranked in Africa (21st globally), followed by Tunisia (26th), Algeria (30th), and Nigeria (32nd).

Globally, the top five teams in the world remain unchanged. Belgium ranks first, followed by France, Brazil, England, and Portugal.