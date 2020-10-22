Disney Takes Ownership of Moroccan Pavilion in EPCOT Theme Park, Florida

Walt Disney Parks and Resorts has taken full ownership of all businesses in the Moroccan pavilion at the EPCOT theme park in the US state of Florida, WDW News Today reported.

The move came after the Walt Disney corporation filed a legal complaint to recover some debt from Marrakesh Moroccan Restaurant, the company operating the facilities of the Moroccan pavilion in EPCOT.

The pavilion features several attractions, exhibitions, restaurants, and juice bars that offer visitors Moroccan-themed entertainment, food, and drinks. It also features replicas of some historical monuments, such as Marrakech’s Koutoubia Mosque, Rabat’s Bab Chellah, and Fez’s Bab Boujloud.

Up until the COVID-19 pandemic, the Moroccan government had regularly sponsored the pavilion through the Moroccan Embassy in the US and the National Tourism Office (ONMT).

Despite taking ownership of the pavilion’s businesses, the Walt Disney Parks and Resorts will continue to collaborate with the Moroccan parties as “cultural consultants.”

Before Disney’s claims against the company managing the Moroccan pavilion, the attraction had applied for a loan of $1-2 million under the Paycheck Protection Program. The loan aimed to preserve 260 jobs.

Despite the gradual reopening of the EPCOT theme park, the majority of attractions in the Moroccan pavilion were unable to resume activity due to financial difficulties. Only the Spice Road Table restaurant, the museum, and a few shops are open.

This is the first time that the Moroccan government will not be directly involved in the management of the pavilion since its opening in 1984. For more than 36 years, Morocco actively sponsored the pavilion. The country also financed the design and construction of the pavilion’s attractions.