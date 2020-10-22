The occupancy rate of intensive care beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients is currently at 28.4%.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health recorded 4,151 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 186,731.

This is the highest number of COVID-19 infections Morocco has confirmed in a single day. The second highest number was that of October 17, with 3,763.

Morocco also reported another 2,847 COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers in Morocco is now 154,481. The national recovery rate is 82.7%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 53 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 3,132. The mortality rate stands at 1.7%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco is 29,118 as of 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 22.

Morocco counts 652 patients with severe symptoms, including 57 of today’s newly-identified patients. Approximately 43 are under intubation, while 363 are under non-invasive ventilation.

The ministry said that the occupancy rate of intensive care beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients is currently at 28.4%.

Health authorities in Morocco excluded 19,185 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 2,944,035 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 2,011 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, in addition to 20 fatalities.

Casablanca-Settat has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases and fatalities of any region in Morocco.

The Oriental region recorded 565 additional COVID-19 cases and five more deaths.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region confirmed 496 new cases. Rabat-Sale-Kenitra also recorded five additional deaths.

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima confirmed 248 new COVID-19 cases and one death.

The Marrakech-Safi region confirmed 245 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths.

The region of Souss-Massa followed in today’s case numbers, recording 213 new cases and three new fatalities.

The region of Beni Mellal-Khenifra reported 95 new cases and six more fatalities.

The region of Fez-Meknes confirmed 87 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths.

The region of Guelmim-Oued Noun recorded 58 new COVID-19 cases and two more fatalities.

The regions of Draa-Tafilalet (98 new cases), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (29) and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (6) did not record any new COVID-19-related deaths today.