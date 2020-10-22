Drive-By Shooting Kills 25-Year-Old Moroccan Woman in US

"Put the guns down, please. Everybody, just put the guns down," the victim’s grieving brother said.

Rabat – An alleged drive-by shooting in the US city of Columbus, Ohio, killed a 25-year-old Moroccan woman named Loubna Laassadi early Sunday morning.

A witness to the crime said Loubna, who also went by “Lucy,” was in her car at a stoplight when she had a verbal altercation with the driver of the car in the next lane.

The exchange resulted in the stranger firing shots at the young Moroccan woman.

Police reports said Loubna managed to reach a nearby gas station, where someone called for help. Unfortunately, her wounds proved fatal and she died on the scene.

The Moroccan woman’s death was the 128th homicide Columbus has seen this year, and two others have died of gun violence in the US city since Sunday’s shooting.

In an interview with ABC 6 on Thursday, Louba’s brother Mehdi grieved the sudden loss. “You never ever in your mind, in your life think that it would happen to you,” he said.

He pleaded for an end to senseless killings. “People need to learn to let stuff go. It’s sad that over the smallest thing people die.”

“My heart hurts for all the families, every single family out there that is missing a loved one, that has a loved one killed. It hurts,” Mehdi said.

He remembers his sister as someone who loved music, singing, and making songs. “She was just a joyful person. There was not one person that you did not ask about Lucy, and they would tell you she was just full of life, so happy, and always willing to help people.”

He called for a lowering of guns, decrying the needless loss of life. “Just think a couple seconds before you act,” he pleaded.

“Put the guns down, please. Everybody, just put the guns down.”

Gun violence is a scourge with which the US continues to grapple. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 39,773 people in the US died from gun-related injuries — including murders and suicides — in 2017.