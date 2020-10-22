Libyan Official: Bouznika Dialogue to Help End Political Deadlock

Al Mishri’s visit to Morocco is the fourth of its kind, with an aim to discuss developments in the Libya crisis as part of the commitment Libyan parties vowed during the talks in Bouznika.

Rabat – Khaled Al Mishri, Head of the Libyan High Council of State, re-emphasized on Thursday the importance of the Bouznika dialogue, saying the discussions brought Libya’s crisis out of stagnation.

Al Mishri said that the first meeting Morocco hosted in Bouznika, a few months ago, revived initiatives seeking to end the political deadlock surrounding the Libya dossier.

“The world now evokes dialogues in different countries, in Geneva, Cairo, and Tunis,” the official said after meeting with the speaker of Morocco’s House of Councillors, Hakim Benchamach, in Rabat.

Al Mishri added that his fourth visit to Morocco seeks to affirm and implement the resolutions of the Bouznika dialogue sessions, as well as to thank Morocco for its support of Libyans in finding solutions.

The visit, at the invitation of Benchamach, also seeks to facilitate discussions on how to implement the resolutions discussed in Bouznika from October 2-6.

“We receive all the support from Morocco and we thank them for everything they have provided us with in order to end the institutional division and the political deadlock.”

Al Mishri arrived in Morocco on Wednesday, when he held a meeting with Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Bourita.

During the meeting, Al Mishri re-emphasized the importance of the 2015 Skhirat Agreement, saying that it represents the main reference in the political process to find a solution for the Libya crisis.

Bourita echoed Al Mishri’s statement, saying there is no alternative to the Skhirat Agreement as a reference for Libya’s crisis resolution process.

The Moroccan FM said that the agreement “grants legitimacy to institutions and to all the components of the dialogue and must remain a reference in the context of all the developments in this issue and the resolutions of the UN Security Council.”

The Moroccan official recalled that concerned parties can develop and adapt the agreement as realities evolve, renewing Morocco’s support for all efforts that seek to end the Libyan crisis.

Bourita also emphasized Morocco’s willingness to continue its positive neutrality in the search for a solution, free from any foreign interference.

Morocco’s top diplomat congratulated the Libyan parties who took part in the Bouznika talks, thanking them for showing “the spirit of responsibility and consensus which marked the debate on Article 15 [of the Skhirat Agreement], while making the interest of Libya prevail.”

The FM also called for the delegations to continue with the same positive dynamic to find a political solution for the conflict.