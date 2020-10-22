King Mohammed VI Calls for Timely Transition to Renewable Energy

Morocco aims to source 45% of its electricity from renewable sources by the end of 2020.

Rabat – King Mohammed VI chaired a work meeting Thursday dedicated to Morocco’s renewable energy strategy and expressed concern with setbacks in implementing the plan.

The monarch heading the meeting falls within his monitoring of major sites and strategic projects, according to a press release from the Royal Cabinet.

During the meeting, King Mohammed VI underlined several delays in Morocco’s execution of its renewable energy strategy. He stressed the need to complete this strategic project “on time and under the best conditions.”

The development of renewable energies is essential given the evolution of the world economy and the global energy transition, the King said.

Developing renewable energy solutions such as wind, hydraulic, and solar power is a priority as Morocco works to reduce its energy imports.

Under the guidance of King Mohammed VI, Morocco has made strategic decisions to advance its position as a leader in renewable energy not only in Africa and the Middle East, but across the globe.

Morocco aims to source 45% of its electricity from renewable sources by the end of 2020 and by 2030, 52%.

Morocco has invested more than MAD 52 billion ($5.65 billion) in the field of renewable energy over the past 10 years. Minister of Energy Aziz Rabbah recently said the country plans to invest another MAD 52 billion ($5.65 billion) into the sector.

The North African country has significantly expanded its green energy production in recent years. Most notably, Morocco is home to the largest concentrated solar power (CSP) plant in the world, the Noor Ouarzazate solar complex.

Morocco’s progress in the field is undeniable, but King Mohammed VI’s remarks on Thursday should give new impetus to the actualization of the renewable energy strategy.

Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan and the King’s advisors accompanied the monarch to the meeting. The head of the government and the ministers of the interior, economy, and energy also attended. As well, officials from the National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines, the Executive Board of the Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy (MASEN), and the National Office of Electricity and Drinking Water participated in the discussion.