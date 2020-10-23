Islamophobia in France: Hashtag Calling for Boycott of French Products Goes Viral

Most Arabs condemned the heinous killing of French teacher Samuel Paty, but oppose France’s crackdown on mosques and the Muslim community following the murder.

Rabat – Arabs across the world are using social networks to condemn the Islamophobia campaign in France that has followed the October 16 beheading of French teacher Samuel Paty, with many Twitter users calling for a boycott of French products.

Crises in France are mounting following the murder of Paty in Paris by an 18-year-old student from Chechnya.

The murder caused anger and sparked a wave of Islamophobia, with France vowing strict measures to fight “radical Islam.”

As part of what the Collective Against Islamophobia in France is calling a politicized crackdown, France shuttered a mosque a few days ago. It had reportedly shared an online video condemning the teacher for displaying caricatures of the prophet Muhammad during a class on freedom of expression.

The murder took place weeks after Charlie Hebdo once again shared controversial satiral caricatures of the prophet.

The reprint of the caricatures stirred backlash among Muslim communities. President Emmanuel Macron, however, backed the magazine and vowed measures against what he called “Islamic separatism.”

Macron also angered Muslim communities when he said Islam is “in crisis” across the world.

In response, Muslims launched a virtual campaign to condemn France’s approach against Islam.

Calls to boycott French products have gone viral on Twitter in recent days.

Twitter users are using several hashtags, including “Prophet Muhammad is a red line,” “France insults Prophet Muhammad,” and “Boycott French products” to condemn the Islamophobia campaign in the European country.

Some Twitter users are also sharing photos of the French products that Muslims should avoid purchasing.

#مقاطعه_المنتجات_الفرنسيه #إلا_رسول_الله

Terrorists in suits.

Bloody mouth @EmmanuelMacron

Words full of

hate, grudge, violence, and terrorism.

How many innocents will be victims of such hateful policy against Muslims.



What is next ? pic.twitter.com/IBJPCdadg1 — Mansoor Adayfi (@MansoorAdayfi) October 23, 2020

The list includes luxury brands such as Cartier, Dior, Chanel, Nina Ricci, Givenchy, Lacoste, and others.

Twitter users are also calling on Muslims to boycott French food products, including popular dairy products such as La Vache Qui Rit (The Laughing Cow), Kiri, and President.

The boycott list also includes French car manufacturer Renault, hotel company Sofitel, and cigarette brand Gauloises.

“Terrorists in suits. Bloody mouth @EmmanuelMacron. Words full of hate, grudge, violence and terrorism. How many innocents will be victims of such hateful policy against Muslims,” one Twitter user said.

Another condemned the anti-Islam insults and satirical comments rapidly on the rise in France.

“Stop making fun of our Islamic religion, we are proud of our prophet Muhammad peace be upon him taught us the true meaning of humanity and how to respect other religions even if we disagree with them.”

Stop making fun of our Islamic religion , we are proud of our prophet

Muhammad peace be upon him taught us the true meaning of humanity and how to respect other religions even if we disagree with them. #إلا_رسول_الله#مقاطعه_المنتجات_الفرنسيه #ماكرون_يسيء_للنبي — هِبَهْ 🌵. (@HebaElattar3) October 23, 2020

Kuwaiti news outlet Al Majliss wrote on its Twitter that Kuwaitis have already started to boycott French products.

The news outlet shared a photo of a supermarket shelf empty with a banner saying “Boycott of French products.”

الكويتيون يقاطعون المنتجات الفرنسية نصرة لرسول الله «صلى الله عليه وآله وسلم».#إلا_رسول_الله

#مقاطعه_المنتجات_الفرنسيه pic.twitter.com/TwSPTBzM8w — المجلس (@Almajlliss) October 23, 2020

