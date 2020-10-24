Travel: The Top 10 Most Instagrammable Places in Morocco

If you want to have the best photos to remember your trip of a lifetime to Morocco, consider visiting some of these 10 captivating destinations during your travels.

It is almost impossible to miss the astonishing photos of Morocco either on Instagram or other social media. The diverse Instagrammable places in Morocco are definitely a selling point that attracts many tourists from around the world.

The country offers a diverse collection of natural panoramas, ancient medinas, golden deserts, and majestic historical monuments you just can’t miss.

Being one of the most photogenic countries in the world, with several UNESCO World Heritage Sites and rich history, culture, traditions, and nature, Morocco is definitely the country to travel to for some breathtaking photography and to step up your Instagram game.

The moment you step foot in Morocco you will notice the unique architecture, colorful tiles (zellige), grand wooden or metal doors decorated with beautiful designs, spectacular mosques, luxurious traditional riads, and bustling souks full of sights, sounds, smells, and traditional Moroccan food.

The North African kingdom is a mix of old and new, evident in the combination of Moorish and French colonial architecture. Each of Morocco’s 12 regions offers wonderful attractions, exquisite landscapes, and different traditions.

These are the top 10 most Instagrammable places in Morocco that will make your travel a memorable experience and add beauty to your photography collection or social media feed.

Traditional markets

Moroccan souks are traditional open-air markets.

The traditional, open-air markets of Morocco — souks — are a must-visit. Their unique shops and narrow alleyways are the essences of Morocco’s culture and tradition. Moroccans of all ages visit souks for their weekly or daily shopping.

Most artisans that sell their handmade products live near their shops in the medina, or old cities, which are located in the heart of almost every Moroccan metropolis. The souk is also the place where you can haggle all you want and bargain to buy your favorite Moroccan product.

Read also: Your Guide to Shopping for Enchanting Souvenirs in Morocco

The colorful market is a destination for many tourists to explore the country’s authentic products and buy beautiful souvenirs from artwork and traditional clothing to colorful herbs and spices. Souks make for a captivating backdrop for stunning photos and are among the most Instagrammable places in Morocco.

Ait Benhaddou, Ouarzazate

Ait Benhaddou, Morocco.

Located in southern Morocco in the foothills of the High Atlas Mountains, and in the province of Ouarzazate, is the fortified village (Ksar) of Ait Benhaddou. The famous Kasbah village consists of arranged dwellings made from clay bricks and towers with striking gates.

Besides the fortification at the top of the village, there is also a mosque, public square, grain threshing area outside the ramparts, Muslim and Jewish cemeteries, and the sanctuary of the Saint Sidi Ali of Amer.

This village is also a film set for many famous Hollywood movies such as The Mummy (1999), Gladiator (2000), and Babel (2016), and backdropped scenes of the TV series Game of Thrones.

This traditional pre-Saharan village, with its golden colors and stunning architecture, is one of the most Instagrammable places in Morocco.

Chefchaouen

Chefchaouen, Morocco.

Located in the Rif Mountains of northwest Morocco, Chefchaouen is a target for most tourists that visit Morocco and Moroccans looking for a relaxing and laid-back retreat. The blue pearl of Chefchaouen is one of the most Instagrammable places in northern Morocco and a top travel destination for unique beautiful photos.

Chefchaouen is distinguished from other Moroccan cities by its striking blue-washed walls that characterize its houses, alleyways, shops, and stairs, and the beautiful panorama of grand mountains and green nature that surrounds the small town.

Apart from its unique aesthetic, the northern city is the place to go to explore more of Morocco’s history and traditions in a very calm and friendly atmosphere or to go on a hiking trip in the beautiful Rif mountains.

Merzouga desert

Merzouga desert, Morocco.

We can’t talk about Morocco’s most Instagrammable places without mentioning the beautiful Sahara desert. The golden dunes are on most tourists’ destination list, and for a good reason.

Merzouga is a small Amazigh (Berber) village in southeastern Morocco and the best target to venture into the desert, enjoy the natural landscapes, watch the beautiful sunrise or sunset over the dunes, and stargaze under the night sky. And, of course, to take some of the most memorable photos.

The Saharan village of Merzouga is roughly 600 kilometers from Marrakech and about 20 kilometers from the Algerian border. You can travel to the Sahara desert from different destinations depending on how many days you want your trip to be.

Traditional Moroccan riads

Moroccan riads feature a central courtyard.

Originated from the Arabic word Riyadh, meaning “garden,” riads in Morocco are traditional houses with Moorish and Andalusian interiors. The various rooms of a Moroccan riad surround a courtyard with a beautiful garden that gives the place an authentic and tranquil atmosphere.

Usually run by locals and well-kept, riads are among the best accommodation options in Morocco.

Many luxurious riads have beautiful terraces with lush gardens, fountains, pools, and a traditional Moroccan sitting area with cushions and wooden tables.

Beautiful architecture and traditional interior designs and colorful zellige (traditional Moroccan tiles) make riads some of the most Instagrammable places in Morocco.

Hassan II mosque, Casablanca

Hassan II mosque, Casablanca.

Casablanca’s Hassan II mosque is the largest functioning mosque in Africa and the seventh-largest in the world, with a majestic, 210-meter minaret that is the world’s second-tallest. The mosque most is definitely astonishing and one of the best Instagrammable places in Morocco.

Designed by French architect Micheal Pinseau and built by late King Hassan II in 1993, the mosque looks over the Atlantic Ocean and can gather 25,000 worshipers inside and 80,000outside.

Tourists are allowed to enter the mosque to explore the gorgeous architecture and hand-crafted marble walls in a 45-minute tour. However, the visitors must be dressed respectfully with their knees, shoulders, and arms covered.

Legzira beach, Sidi Ifni

Legzira beach, Sidi Ifni. Photo: Mb-World/Wikicommons

Moving to Morocco’s diverse Atlantic coastline, the stunning Legzira beach is located between the small towns of Mirleft and Sidi Ifni and distinguished by its gorgeous magnificent rock arch that attracts Moroccans and tourists from around the world.

The eight-kilometers beach is rocky and often windy, the perfect atmosphere for people who enjoy windsurfing activity. The sunset of Legzira beach is one of the best sunsets to capture when the stunning arch turns red, adding to the panoramic beauty of the location.

The beach originally had two beautiful stone arches; unfortunately, in 2016 the larger arch collapsed, leaving just one red sandstone that still stands amidst the crashing waves of the Atlantic Ocean.

Volubilis, Meknes

Volubilis, Meknes, Morocco.

Volubilis, or Walili in the Amazigh language, is an ancient Amazigh city located near Meknes and an important historical attraction in Morocco. The location is a perfect Instagrammable place in Morocco for what is left of its ancient Roman ramparts and the beautiful panorama surrounding it.

Set on the foot of Jbel Zerhoun the old city is a display of the many civilizations and ethnicities it witnessed, from the Romanian rule in the 1st century, to the Islamic period. It is a great location to capture photos of the beautiful, ancient architecture and learn more about Morocco’s history that shaped the country’s culture, traditions, and way of living.

Ouzoud falls, Azilal

Ouzoud Falls, Morocco.

Located near the Middle Atlas village of Tanaghmeilt, in the province of Azilal and only 150 kilometers northeast of Marrakech, are the wonderful Ouzoud Falls that empty into the El-Abid River gorge.

The retreat resembles a small paradise in Morocco, with its beautiful greenery, olive trees, mountain landscapes, and mesmerizing waterfalls, as well as the mischievous monkeys that live in the valley. Ouzoud Falls is one of the most peaceful, laid-back, and Instagrammable places in Morocco.

To reach the river at the bottom of the 110-meter waterfall, visitors walk down a long stairway surrounded by green plants and colorful local shops that sell handmade souvenirs, and restaurants where you can indulge in delicious traditional food under the shady trees.

Chouara tanneries, Fez

Chouara tannery, Fez, Morocco.

Operating since the 16th century, the Chouara tanneries in the old maze-like medina of Fez are one of the largest of the medina’s several tanneries and an Instagrammable place in Morocco with its unique and colorful looks.

The famous tanneries have many round stone vessels that are filled with dye or white liquids that soften the leather of goats, cows, or sheep. To get a full view of the tanneries and the houses around them, visitors have to pass through the different leather shops in the balconies that surround the sites.

Chouara tannery is a great place to learn more about one of Morocco’s most important local and traditional products and take amazing and memorable photographs of an intriguing location.

When choosing a travel destination, it is common to consider beautiful and aesthetic locations to indulge in the world’s different beauty and feed the soul. Morocco offers diverse natural beauty, from deserts and coastlines to gorgeous mountain ranges.

These are some of the most Instagrammable places in Morocco where you can go to learn more about the country’s history and take amazing photos for your social media or blog.