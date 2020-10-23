Morocco Appoints Only 137 Women to Senior Public Positions in 8 Years

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Policy accounts for 30% of the women occupying senior positions in Morocco’s public institutions.

Rabat – Women account for only 11.8% of professionals that Morocco appointed to senior positions in public institutions between 2012 and the first semester of 2020.

The figure came in the Ministry of Economy and Finance’s report about Human Resources in the 2021 Finance Bill. The report also showed that the number of Moroccan women appointed to senior positions in public institutions between 2012 and the first half of 2020 totaled 137.

The report also indicated that of all senior roles, Moroccan women most often occupy the post of director (13.3% of women in senior positions), followed by general inspector (12.2%) and statutory employment posts (11.6%).

Among the 137 Moroccan women appointed to senior positions over an eight-year period, 35 occupy posts in the Ministry of Territorial Development and Urban Policy, marking an occupancy rate of 30%. This is the highest rate of women in senior positions in any ministry that Morocco has recorded since 2012.

In the Ministry of Industry, Moroccan women occupy 13 senior posts, with a feminization rate of 26.5%, followed by the Ministry of Education with 18 posts (5.2%).

Additionally, women serving as heads of a division or service increased by 5% between 2012 and the first half of 2019, from 16% to 21%. This “remains below the desired levels of integration and participation of women as a decisive actor in the process of economic and social development of our country,” the report said.

On September 1, during a meeting with women’s organizations as part of preparations for the 2021 elections, Minister of the Interior Albdelouafi Laftit called for the strengthening of women’s political participation in Morocco.

Laftit stressed during the meeting the importance of women’s participation in Morocco’s politics, recalling the “great priority” that King Mohammed VI has given to the matter.

In 2018, the Moroccan monarch sent a message to the Women in Africa Summit, stressing that achieving gender equality across the continent requires additional efforts.