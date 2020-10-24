Zambia Opens Embassy in Morocco, Confirms Growing Ties

The inauguration of Zambia’s embassy comes three years after Morocco opened its diplomatic mission in the Sub-Saharan country.

Rabat – Zambia on Saturday opened its embassy in Morocco’s capital city of Rabat. Moroccan Foreign Affairs Minister Nasser Bourita attended the inauguration ceremony with his Zambian counterpart Joseph Malanji.

Le Ministre des Affaires Etrangères, de la Coopération Africaine et des MRE, M. Nasser Bourita et le Ministre Zambien des Affaires Etrangères, M. Joseph Malanji, ont procédé, samedi 24 octobre 2020, à l’inauguration de l’Ambassade de la République de #Zambie à #Rabat. pic.twitter.com/NazH1IFyNk — Maroc Diplomatie 🇲🇦 (@MarocDiplomatie) October 24, 2020

Morocco and Zambia enjoy warm, improving relations, as evidenced by the several meetings officials from the two countries have held in recent years to strengthen their bilateral ties.

In 2017, King Mohammed VI invited Zambia’s president Edgar Chagwa Lungu for a visit to Morocco to discuss ways of furthering the relations between the two counties. They mainly talked of investment opportunities and the need to increase commercial and cultural exchanges.

The two leaders also expressed satisfaction at the outcome of the Moroccan-Zambian business council, a new venue for cementing the growing economic and political linkages between the two African nations. The meeting also saw the signing of a number of Agreements and MoU’s in several sectors.

Morocco opened its embassy in Zambia in September 2017.

In February 2017, King Mohammed VI, accompanied by Prince Moulay Ismail, visited Lusaka on an official visit. Also accompanying the Moroccan monarch were Morocco’s Ministers of Urban Policy andTourism; Agriculture and Fisheries; and Industry.

The inauguration of the Zambian diplomatic representation in Morocco comes on the heels of the opening by three other African countries — Burkina Faso, Guinea Bissau, and Equatorial Guinea — of diplomatic missions in Morocco’s southern province of Dakhla on October 23.

Zambia’s support for Morocco’s territorial integrity

The recent inaugurations are part of a larger achievement for Morocco’s position on the Western Sahara question. They mainly signify widespread continental recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over the southern provinces of Laayoune and Dakhla.

Zambia also supports Morocco’s territorial integrity.

In 2016, the East African country withdrew its recognition of the self-proclaimed Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR), boosting the pro-Morocco momentum on the Western Sahara and consolidating the then growing ties between Lusaka and Rabat. .

Zambia’s FM Harry Kalaba stated in February 2017 that his country “supports the efforts of the United Nations to help the parties find a long-lasting solution to the conflict over the Western Sahara.”

In March 2018, Malanji, Zambia’s current Foreign Affairs Minister, announced a “decisive break” with the Polisario Front.