Former Polisario Ally Malawi Reiterates Support for Morocco

Malawi withdrew its recognition of the self-proclaimed Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) in May 2017.

Rabat – Malawi on Saturday pledged support for a political solution regarding Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara, announced the country’s Foreign Minister Eisenhower Nduwa Mkaka.

During a press conference after a meeting with Morocco’s top diplomat, Nasser Bourita, the Malawi representative recalled his country’s withdrawal of its recognition of the self-proclaimed Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) in May 2017.

Over the years, Malawi has given Polisario the cold shoulder on various occasions, rebuking the militant group and its statehood ambitions. In 2002 Malawi established diplomatic relations with the so-called SADR, only for the sub-saharan nation to terminate the new relationship after a few months.

The two parties re-established diplomatic ties in February 2008, before Malawi decided once again to reprove the group and its agenda in September of the same year.

Malawi decided for the third time to recognize SADR in March 2014. This time, the relationship lasted three years, with the East African country only joining Morocco’s side in 2017.

In discussions this week with Bourita,the Malawi diplomat also noted that his country will keep on supporting Morocco in international and regional forums.

He especially expressed support for the UN-led political process in Western Sahara, arguing that Malawi’s position remains that political dialogue is the only sustainable and feasible way out of the crisis.

For his part , Bourita said the visit was an occasion to duly welcome Malawi’s supportive position for Morocco on the question of Western Sahara. He also thanked the African country for throwing its weight behind Morocco within the African Union as well.

By the end of their meeting, Bourita and Mkaka signed four Memorandums of Understanding with the aim to enhance bilateral ties on a number of sectors.

These include agriculture and food security; education and scientific research; housing and urban policy, as well as cooperation in the field of water and sanitation.