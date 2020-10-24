This is the second highest number of COVID-19 cases ever-recorded in one day.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health recorded 4,045 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 194,461.

This is the second highest number of COVID-19 cases ever-recorded in one day in Morocco. The highest number was that of October 22, with 4,151 cases.

Morocco also reported another 3,197 COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers in Morocco is now 160,372. The national recovery rate is 82.5%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 50 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 3,255. The mortality rate stands at 1.7%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco is 30,036 as of 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 24.

Morocco counts 699 patients with severe symptoms, including 43 of today’s newly-identified patients. Approximately 42 are under intubation, while 369 are under non-invasive ventilation.

According to the ministry, the occupancy rate of intensive care beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients rose to reach 30.4%.

Health authorities in Morocco excluded 18,733 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 2,981,788 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 2,128 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, in addition to 17 fatalities.

Casablanca-Settat has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases and fatalities of any region in Morocco.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region confirmed 470 new cases. Rabat-Sale-Kenitra also recorded nine additional deaths.

The Oriental region recorded 448 additional COVID-19 cases and three more deaths.

The region of Souss-Massa followed in today’s case numbers, recording 200 new cases and three new fatalities.

The Marrakech-Safi region confirmed 193 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region confirmed 191 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths.

The region of Beni Mellal-Khenifra reported 150 new cases and four more fatalities.

The region of Draa-Tafilalet recorded 82 additional COVID-19 cases and one more fatality.

The region of Fez-Meknes confirmed 77 new COVID-19 cases and six new deaths.

The region of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra confirmed 48 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

The regions of Guelmim-Oued Noun (39 new cases) and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (19) did not record any new COVID-19-related deaths today.