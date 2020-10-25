Aguila Saleh: Libyan Dialogue in Morocco Produced Positive Outcomes

During a meeting with Saleh, Morocco’s foreign minister renewed support for the ceasefire agreement between Libya’s political parties and vowed that Rabat will continue to support any initiative seeking to contribute to the end of the Libyan crisis.

Rabat – The President of the Tobruk-based Libyan House of Representatives Aguila Saleh Issa said on Saturday in Rabat that Morocco maintained its commitment since the political process of the 2015 Skhirat Agreement to help find a solution to end the Libyan crisis.

Aguila Saleh arrived in Morocco as part of the House of Representatives and High Council of State’s agreement to continue to look for means to end the Libyan conflict.

Following a meeting with Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita, Aguila Saleh welcomed Rabat’s “great efforts” within the framework of the inter-Libyan dialogue to support a political resolution.

The official said the inter-Libyan dialogue in Bouznika, Morocco, resulted in a consensus on the positions of sovereignty in accordance with Article 15 of the Skhirat Agreement that all Libyan representatives accepted.

The positions include Governor of the Central Bank of Libya, President of the Audit Bureau, Head of the Administrative Control Authority, Head of the Anti-Corruption Agency, President and members of the High Commission for Elections, President of the Supreme Court, and Attorney General.

Aguila Saleh renewed the commitment and determination of the Libyan parties to hold other meetings, with the support of Morocco, to advance towards a political solution.

He reiterated that the Libyan parties were satisfied with the results of the political dialogue in Bouznika, near Rabat.

Morocco hosted two rounds of dialogue, with the most recent talks taking place from October 2-6.

Aguila Saleh shared optimistic feedback about the political dialogue, announcing that air traffic between Tripoli and eastern Libya has since experienced a new, positive dynamic.

The first flight between Libya’s Tripoli and Benghazi took off last week on October 16 after more than one year suspended due to the internal crisis.

Aguila Saleh also announced that roads will be opened in the coming days, and celebrated the revaluation of the Libyan dinar thanks to “the positive developments recorded recently.”

Morocco’s foreign minister also expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of the inter-Libyan dialogues, renewing Rabat’s support for the ceasefire agreement concluded between the two parties.

The Moroccan official said the Bouznika dialogue constituted “qualitative progress” by bringing together Libyans away from foreign interference

Bourita said that the agreement that the two parties concluded represents “very positive progress” and “very good news.”

The visit of Aguila Saleh followed the official trip of Khaled Al Michri, the president of the Tripoli-based High Council of State, to Morocco on Wednesday.

During the visit, the HCS chairman renewed his thanks for Morocco’s efforts to continue to assist Libyans to find a political solution to end the conflict.

Morocco’s government expressed appreciation for the engagement of the parties to the conflict and their initiatives in favor of resolving the crisis.

The visit of both Libyan officials to Morocco this week is part of the “permanent contact” of Morocco with the Libyan parties, at the high instruction of King Mohammed VI, to listen and offer “unconditional support” for anything that seeks to push Libya towards a solution.