Morocco Confirms 3,020 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Hits 197,481

Fez-Meknes reported only 33 new cases on Sunday, likely a welcome figure for the formerly hard-hit region.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health recorded 3,020 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the country’s total confirmed cases to 197,481.

Active cases stand at 30,985 and 743 patients are in severe or critical condition.

The ministry also announced 46 new deaths and 2,823 recoveries.

Morocco’s COVID-19-related death toll is 3,301, while 163,195 people have recovered from the virus.

The country’s fatality rate is 1.7% while the recovery rate is 82.6%.

Since March 2, labs throughout the country have conducted more than 3.19 million tests for COVID-19. Of this sum, more than three million came back negative.

In the past 24 hours, labs produced 18,348 negative COVID-19 tests.

Morocco’s COVID-19 cases by region

Casablanca-Settat maintained its usual lead, confirming 1,090 cases and seven deaths on Sunday. The majority of cases (690) emerged in the city of Casablanca, Morocco’s economic capital, followed by Mohammedia (103) and Settat (82). Casablanca also recorded six deaths; the remaining death was in El Jadida.

Rabat-Sale-Kenitra followed with 726 new cases and 10 deaths in 24 hours. The majority of the new cases were in Skhirat-Temara (170), Sale (163), Kenitra (151), and Rabat (80).

The Oriental confirmed 270 cases, a relatively high figure for the eastern Moroccan region, as well as seven deaths. Oujda-Angad accounted for 125 of the new cases.

Souss-Massa, home to the tourist hub Agadir, confirmed 227 new cases and two deaths. Most of the cases (108) were in Agadir-Ida Ou Tanane.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region counted 216 new cases and three deaths. Tetouan accounted for 80 of the new cases.

In Marrakech-Safi, health authorities recorded 148 cases of COVID-19 and four deaths. The city of Marrakech accounted for the vast majority of cases (112) while the remaining cities in the region each recorded fewer than 20.

Beni Mellal-Khenifra, central Morocco, reported 106 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths. The Draa-Tafilalet region closely followed with 105 cases and three deaths.

Morocco’s southern regions, as well as Fez-Meknes, each recorded fewer than 100 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra counted 54 cases and one death and Guelmim-Oued Noun reported 35 cases and no deaths.

Fez-Meknes reported even fewer, totaling 33 new cases in what is likely a welcome change for the formerly hard-hit region. However, the region recorded four deaths.

Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab reported only 10 new cases and no deaths.