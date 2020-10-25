Morocco Condemns Cartoons Insulting Islam, Prophet Muhammad

The Moroccan government stressed that the publication of the offensive images reflects the “lack of maturity of their perpetrators.”

Rabat – Morocco has joined a group of countries that have denounced the systematic publication of cartoons insulting Islam and the Prophet Muhammad.

Morocco’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Sunday, that these acts “reflect the lack of maturity of their perpetrators.”

“Freedom of an individual ends where the freedom of others and their beliefs begins,” the ministry stressed.

Morocco’s foreign ministry said freedom of expression cannot justify provocation and offensive attacks on Islam under any reason or circumstances.

“Insofar as the kingdom of Morocco condemns all dark and barbaric acts of violence committed in the name of Islam, it denounces these provocations that offend the sanctity of the Islamic religion,” the statement underlined.

Morocco joined many Arab and Muslim countries that have denounced acts that fuel resentment, calling for “discretion and a spirit of respect for others” to promote coexistence and constructive dialogue between religions.

Several other Muslim countries also condemned the re-publication of the offensive caricatures.

The condemnation comes in the wake of the dissemination of images insulting to Muslims following the murder of French teacher Samuel Paty on October 16.

An 18-year-old student from Chechnya beheaded the history teacher for showing caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad during a lesson on freedom of expression.

The cartoons have been republished throughout France in response to the murder and were even projected onto government buildings in Montpellier and Toulouse.

Anger against the growing prevalence of Islamophobia in France preceded the murder.

Earlier in October, French President Emmanuel Macron slammed those who criticized satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo for publishing the offensive caricatures.

Macron backed Charlie Hebdo, saying that “Islam is in crisis” around the world.

He also pledged to enact a strict law against “Islamist separatism” and vowed to not allow imams from Muslim countries enter France.