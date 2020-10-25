Morocco’s RS Berkane Wins CAF Confederation Cup

The Berkane football players celebrated the win with tears of joy.

Rabat – Morocco’s Renaissance Sportive de Berkane, commonly known as RS Berkane, won the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday, October 25.

The Moroccan club clinched the cup with a score of 1-0 against Egypt’s Pyramids.

The match took place in Rabat’s Moulay Abdellah stadium.

Berkane’s Issoufou Dayo scored the match’s single goal.

The Moroccan team was left with only 10 players at the 89th minute, a crucial moment for both teams, when a referee gave RS Berkane’s Bakr El Helali a red card.

CAF President Ahmad Ahmad attended the final along with Morocco’s Minister of Culture, Sports, and Youth Othman El Fedraous, and the President of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF), Fouzi Lekjaa.

The Berkane football players celebrated the win with hugs and tears of joy.

Egyptian club Al Zamalek was the champion of the CAF Confederation Cup last year.