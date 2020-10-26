Casablanca Police Officer Fires Weapon to Arrest Violent Criminals

Two suspects high on drugs posed threats to public safety.

Meknes – The Haj Fateh neighborhood in Hay Hassani, Casablanca, witnessed Monday morning a police officer’s use of his firearm to stop two criminals.

The officer withdrew his weapon during a security intervention to apprehend two suspects with a criminal record, the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) stated.

The criminals were in a drug-induced rage, causing damage to cars parked in the street.

According to the DGSN, the two men were armed with a sharp knife and endangered the public. They violently resisted arrest, endangering the lives of people in the street, forcing a policeman at the scene to use his service weapon to stop them.

The officer fired two warning shots, after which police were able to arrest the criminals and seize their weapon.

The two criminals include a 16-year-old minor, who is now under judicial supervision. The other suspect is in Casablanca police custody.

An investigation is ongoing to identify the details of the case and determine the suspects’ criminal acts.

Police officers in Morocco only withdraw or use their service weapons when necessary to preserve public safety.

On August 30, a Moroccan police inspector withdrew his service weapon to stop two alleged rapists in Tiflet, approximately 60 kilometers from Rabat.

On May 25, police officers used their service weapons in two separate incidents in Meknes.

The first incident was to apprehend a 19-year-old man that carried a weapon and threatened citizens in the street. The suspect injured a policeman, prompting another officer to use two warning shots to stop him.

The second incident took place in the Hay Salam neighborhood, where police officers used their weapons to stop a 30-year-old man for alleged vehicle theft.

The use of weapons, in almost all cases, happens after suspects resist arrest and refuse to comply with orders.