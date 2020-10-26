Today the region of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra recorded no new cases or additional deaths.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health recorded 2,264 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 199,745.

Morocco also reported another 2,727 COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers in Morocco is now 165,922. The national recovery rate is 83.1%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 72 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 3,373. The mortality rate stands at 1.7%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco is 30,450 as of 6 p.m. on Monday, October 26.

Morocco counts 764 patients with severe symptoms, including 48 of today’s newly-identified patients. Approximately 56 are under intubation, while 479 are under non-invasive ventilation.

According to the ministry, the occupancy rate of intensive care beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients stands at 33.25%.

Health authorities in Morocco excluded 18,097 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 3,018,233 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 880 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, in addition to 23 fatalities.

Casablanca-Settat has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases and fatalities of any region in Morocco.

The Oriental region recorded 376 additional COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths.

The region of Rabat-Sale-Kenitra confirmed 325 new cases. Rabat-Sale-Kenitra also recorded nine additional deaths.

The Marrakech-Safi region confirmed 194 new COVID-19 cases and six more fatalities.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region confirmed 175 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths.

The region of Fez-Meknes confirmed 86 new COVID-19 cases and seven new deaths.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region reported 83 new cases and three more fatalities.

The region of Souss-Massa followed in today’s case numbers, recording 82 new cases and seven new fatalities.

The region of Draa-Tafilalet recorded 20 additional COVID-19 cases and one more fatality.

The regions of Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (42 new cases) and Guelmim-Oued Noun (1 new case) did not record any COVID-19-related deaths today.

Finally, the region of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra reported zero new COVID-19 cases and zero additional fatalities.