US Extolls Morocco’s Efforts to Help End Libya Crisis

Rabat – US Ambassador to Morocco David Fischer extolled Morocco’s efforts to revive dialogue between Libya’s rival parties to find a resolution to the Libyan crisis.

The US embassy in Morocco shared a tweet on Monday citing a statement from the US ambassador.

In the statement, Fischer said that he held a meeting with Aguila Saleh Issa, speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives, who arrived in Morocco last week to hold talks with Moroccan officials regarding developments in Libya.

“Thank you, FM Bourita, for hosting this meeting and for your recent efforts in Bouznika to support the UN Libyan Political Dialogue Forum.”

The US is part of a lengthy list of countries and international bodies who have expressed support for Morocco’s initiatives to achieve peace in Libya.

The North African country has helped to bring Libya’s rival factions back to the negotiating table to discuss means to end the Libyan crisis under the aegis of the UN-led political process.

Delegations from both parties — the Libyan High Council of State and the House of Representatives — recently participated in two rounds of talks in the city of Bouznika, near Rabat. Moroccan officials also attended the “Bouznika dialogue.”

The most recent round of discussions was on October 2-6, when the Libyan delegates agreed on mechanisms for appointments to sovereign positions, within the framework of Article 15 of the 2015 Skhirat Agreement.

The positions include Governor of the Central Bank of Libya, President of the Audit Bureau, Head of the Administrative Control Authority, Head of the Anti-Corruption Agency, President and members of the High Commission for Elections, President of the Supreme Court, and Attorney General.

Last week, Aguila Saleh held meetings with Moroccan officials, including Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita.

During the meeting with Bourita, Saleh reiterated the effectiveness of Morocco’s efforts to find a political solution to end the Libyan crisis.

Saleh welcomed Rabat’s “great efforts” within the framework of the inter-Libyan dialogue to support a political resolution.

The official said the inter-Libyan dialogue in Bouznika resulted in a consensus regarding positions of sovereignty, in accordance with Article 15 of the Skhirat Agreement, that all Libyan representatives accepted.

Saleh’s arrival came after the chairman of the High Council of State met with Moroccan officials in Rabat last week.

Khaled Al Mishri came to Morocco on October 21 at the request of the Speaker of the House of Councillors, Hakim Benchamach.

The meetings are part of the Libyan parties’ commitment to engage in discussions to find a solution for Libya.

During meetings with Moroccan officials, Al Mishri re-emphasized the centrality of the Skhirat Agreement.

Al Mishri said the agreement remains the only document to which one can refer for the resolution of the Libyan crisis, thanking Morocco for its efforts.