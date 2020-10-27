HCP: Contribution of Tourism to Morocco’s GDP Increased to 7.1% in 2019

The HCP statistics reflect the importance of the tourism sector, which represents a key lever for Morocco’s economy.

Rabat – The contribution of Morocco’s tourism GDP to national GDP increased slightly to 7.1% in 2019 compared to 6.9% in 2018.

The High Commission for Planning (HCP) said that Morocco’s tourism GDP in total grew by 5.9% in 2018 against 6.2% in 2018, taking into account a 2.4% increase in net taxes of subsidies on tourism products.

In numbers, Morocco’s tourism GDP amounted to MAD 81.4 billion ($8.89 billion) in 2019 against MAD 76 billion ($8.3 billion) in 2018.

Domestic tourism consumption stood at MAD 138.3 billion ($15.1 billion) in 2019 instead of 130.8 billion ($14.28 billion) in 2018.

The number represents an increase of 5.7%. The HCP explained the development as related to the increase in domestic consumption of inbound tourism of 4.8% to MAD 93.2 billion ($10.18 billion). Internal and outgoing tourism also increased by 7.6% to MAD 45 billion ($4.91 billion).

The share of inbound tourism in domestic consumption declined from 68% in 2018 to 67.4% in 2019. Meanwhile, the share of domestic and outbound tourism increased from 32% in 2018 to 36.6% in 2019.

Production of the tourism sector stood at MAD 122.6 billion ($13.39 billion) last year, registering an increase of 6.1%.

Added value rose to MAD 65.8 billion ($7.18 billion) in 2019, representing an increase of 6.8% compared to 2018.

The factors making up Morocco’s tourism GDP experienced a significant change in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The Moroccan government, non-government associations, and experts in the field acknowledged that the COVID-19 crisis directly affected the sector.

COVID-19 caused Morocco’s tourism sector a loss of MAD 18.2 billion ($1.99 billion) in the first seven months of 2020. The number represents a decline of 44.1% in revenue.

To face the crisis in the sector, Morocco launched a series of measures to counter the impacts of COVID-19.

The North African country also opened borders to visa-exempt nationals with hotel reservations and business people with invitations from Moroccan companies.

Under the new measures, Agadir and Marrakech recently welcomed their first groups of French and British tourists since the outbreak of the pandemic.