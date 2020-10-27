Zambia Opens Consulate General in Morocco’s Laayoune

Four other African countries recently opened diplomatic representations in southern Morocco.

Rabat – The Republic of Zambia opened a consulate general in Laayoune, southern Morocco, on Tuesday, October 27.

The opening of the diplomatic representation in Laayoune is the eighth of its kind in less than a year.

Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita chaired the opening of the diplomatic representation in Laayoune along with Zambia’s Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Chalwe Lombe.

The opening comes a few days after Zambia inaugurated its embassy in Rabat, the capital of Morocco.

Zambian foreign minister Joseph Maanji chaired the opening ceremony in Rabat with Bourita on Saturday, October 24.

The two openings reflect the determination of Morocco and Zambia to see their cooperation grow in all fields.

The decision of the African country to open a consulate general in Laayoune also demonstrates Zambia’s unwavering support for Morocco’s territorial integrity and sovereignty over Western Sahara.

The East African country withdrew its recognition of the self-proclaimed Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) in 2016.

The consulates general in the southern cities of Laayoune and Dakhla represent the growing support Morocco enjoys from a score of African countries for its Western Sahara position.

Laayoune now hosts several other African diplomatic representations, including general consulates of Comoros, Gabon, the Central African Republic, Sao Tome, and Principe, Burundi, and Cote d’Ivoire. Eswatini also opened its consulate general in Laayoune today on Tuesday.

Several other countries opened consulates in Dakhla, southern Morocco, last week including Equatorial Guinea, Guinea Bissau, and Burkina Faso.

The three African countries opened their diplomatic representations on October 23.