The country’s total case count has now surpassed 200,000.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health recorded 3,988 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 203,733.

Morocco also reported another 2,784 COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers in Morocco is now 168,706. The national recovery rate is 82.8%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 72 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 3,445. The mortality rate stands at 1.7%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco is 31,582 as of 6 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27.

Morocco counts 766 patients with severe symptoms, including 100 of today’s newly-identified patients. Approximately 56 are under intubation, while 459 are under non-invasive ventilation.

According to the ministry, the occupancy rate of intensive care beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients rose to 33.33%.

Health authorities in Morocco excluded 18,792 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 3,037,025 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 1,925 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, in addition to 23 fatalities.

Casablanca-Settat has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases and fatalities of any region in Morocco.

The region of Rabat-Sale-Kenitra confirmed 587 new cases. Rabat-Sale-Kenitra also recorded four additional deaths.

The Oriental region recorded 422 additional COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths.

The region of Souss-Massa followed in today’s case numbers, recording 288 new cases and nine new fatalities.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region confirmed 245 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths.

The region of Marrakech-Safi confirmed 154 new COVID-19 cases and seven more fatalities.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region reported 125 new cases and seven additional fatalities.

The region of Fez-Meknes confirmed 70 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths.

The region of Draa-Tafilalet recorded 60 additional COVID-19 cases and two more fatalities.

The Guelmim-Oued Noun region confirmed 50 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths.

The regions of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (55 new cases) and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (7 new cases) did not record any COVID-19-related deaths today.