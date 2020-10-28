MCA-Morocco, INDH to Advance Employability for Disadvantaged Populations

The MCA-Morocco and INDH program also focuses on gender equality.

Rabat – The Millennium Challenge Account Morocco Agency (MCA-Morocco) signed an agreement with the National Initiative for Human Development (INDH) to advance the economic inclusion of disadvantaged populations through employability-oriented programming.

The agreement stipulates that MCA-Morocco will provide INDH with technical assistance as part of its initiative: “Improvement of income and economic inclusion of young people.” The program is set to run until 2023.

The assistance includes the development of management tools, the reinforcement of the INDH technical teams’ capacities, and the implementation of a digital platform to receive and assist youth.

In addition to the inclusion of youth, the INDH program also focuses on gender equality.

MCA-Morocco and INDH aim to help improve the situation of disadvantaged populations via three major axes, namely employability, supporting entrepreneurship, and supporting projects based on social and solidarity economy.

Two weeks ago, MCA-Morocco launched a set of projects on various sectors including employability.

During a session of MCA-Morocco’s Strategic Orientation Board on October 14, with Morocco’s Minister of Economy and Finance Mohamed Benchaaboun, the organization pledged to integrate the program’s beneficiaries in the professional world through several partnerships with INDH, the Ministry of Labor, and the National Agency for Job and Skill Promotion (ANAPEC), among others.

By signing the agreement with INDH, MCA-Morocco is advancing another step of the cooperation program “Compact II” that Morocco and the US signed in 2015.

The 2017-2022 Moroccan-American program runs with a budget of $450 million. It has a focus on analyzing difficulties facing investors in Morocco in order to promote sustainable growth and enhance human capital.

As part of its objective, MCA-Morocco aims to promote employment within populations in difficulty.

MCA-Morocco announced on August 10 the launch of “Lab Emploi,” or “Employment Lab,” an initiative to support the evaluation of employment and labor market policies in Morocco.

The initiative aims to establish capacities in Morocco to assess, develop, and implement policies for the labor market, on the basis of scientific data.