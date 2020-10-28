Morocco to Play 2 Friendly Football Matches Against Niger in November

The two friendly matches against Niger are part of Morocco’s preparation for the African Nations Championship in January 2021.

Rabat – Morocco’s national football team is set to play friendly matches against Niger on November 1 and 4, the Royal Moroccan Federation of Football (FRMF) announced on Tuesday.

The matches only cast local players from the Moroccan league (Botola) to face Niger’s national team in the capital, Niamey.

FRMF indicated that the two matches are part of the Moroccan national team’s preparations for the final rounds of the African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The sixth CHAN will take place between January 26 and February 7, 2021 in Cameroon.

FRMF also announced the 24 players that local team coach Houcine Ammouta selected to participate in the upcoming game.

The 2020 CHAN was initially scheduled to take place in Cameroon between April 4 and 25, before the Confederation of African Football (CAF) decided in March to postpone it due to the spread of COVID-19.

Morocco qualified for the competition in October 2019 after eliminating Algeria from the qualifiers. A year earlier Morocco hosted and won the competition.

The Atlas Lions will compete in Group C of CHAN, alongside Rwanda, Togo, and Uganda.

Morocco’s upcoming football match with Niger will be the second of its kind, as part of its preparations for this season’s CHAN.

Morocco’s national football team played against Niger in a friendly match on September 10, 2019, which the Atlas Lions won 1-0.

Meanwhile, Morocco’s A team recently played two friendly matches against Senegal and the Democratic Republic of Congo to prepare for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN).

Morocco won against Senegal on October 9, 3-1, and finished a draw match 1-1 against Congo on October 13.