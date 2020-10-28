Morocco’s Ministry of Health is mobilizing efforts to bring the COVID-19 reproduction rate from 1.08 to below 1.0.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health recorded 3,985 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 207,718.

Morocco also reported another 2,885 COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers in Morocco is now 171,591. The national recovery rate is 82.6%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 61 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 3,506. The mortality rate stands at 1.7%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco is 32,621 as of 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28.

Morocco counts 781 patients with severe symptoms, including 78 of today’s newly-identified patients. Approximately 64 are under intubation, while 451 are under non-invasive ventilation.

According to the ministry, the occupancy rate of intensive care beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients rose to 34%.

Health authorities in Morocco excluded 18,101 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 3,055,126 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 1,876 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, in addition to 16 fatalities.

Casablanca-Settat has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases and fatalities of any region in Morocco.

The region of Rabat-Sale-Kenitra confirmed 536 new cases. Rabat-Sale-Kenitra also recorded five additional deaths.

The Oriental region recorded 451 additional COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths.

The region of Marrakech-Safi confirmed 255 new COVID-19 cases and six more fatalities.

The region of Souss-Massa followed in today’s case numbers, recording 230 new cases and six new fatalities.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region confirmed 198 additional COVID-19 cases and eight deaths.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region reported 142 new cases and four additional fatalities.

The region of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra confirmed 84 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

The Draa-Tafilalet region recorded 74 additional COVID-19 cases and two more fatalities.

The region of Fez-Meknes confirmed 58 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths.

The regions of Guelmim-Oued Noun (49 new cases) and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (32 new cases) did not record any COVID-19-related deaths today.

The Ministry of Health on Tuesday announced that the average COVID-19 reproduction rate in Morocco currently stands at around 1.08, exceeding the lower-than-1.0 target in 10 of Morocco’s 12 regions.

The ministry’s objective is to reduce the rate to below 1.0 in all regions.

Abdelkrim Meziane Belfkih, the head of the outpatient illnesses division at the ministry said that all regions in Morocco are deploying efforts to achieve the ministry’s goal.