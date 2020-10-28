Eid Al Mawlid: King Mohammed VI Orders Royal Pardon for 931 Convicts

It is customary for Morocco’s King to issue royal pardons to mark national and religious holidays.

Rabat – King Mohammed VI ordered today a royal pardon in favor of 931 inmates, the Ministry of Justice said in a statement.

The royal pardon comes on the eve of Eid Al Mawlid Annabaoui, celebrating the anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad’s birth.

The beneficiaries include 677 people in detention. Of this category, 273 detainees were pardoned of their remaining prison terms.

Over 400 inmates saw their terms reduced, and four had their sentences commuted from life imprisonment to fixed sentences.

The remaining 254 beneficiaries of King Mohammed VI’s Eid Al Mawlid pardon are on provisional release.

The pardon annulled the prison terms of 76 convicts not currently in detention.

Twelve people on provisional release saw their terms annulled but still face fines, while 163 saw their fines pardoned.

Three saw both their prison terms and fines annulled.

In Morocco, it is customary for the King to grant royal pardons on national and religious holidays.

Recently, King Mohammed VI granted a royal pardon to 1,446 people on July 29, the eve of Throne Day, and 752 others during Eid Al Adha.