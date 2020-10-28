The celebration took place in a private setting with a small number of attendees due to COVID-19.

Rabat – King Mohammed VI participated on Wednesday in a religious ceremony to celebrate the anniversary of Eid Al Mawlid Annabawi, the birth of the Prophet Muhammad.

The King celebrated the religious event after the Al Maghrib (sunset) prayer.

Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan and Prince Moulay Rachid attended the ceremony, which was held in a private setting.

Only a few guests attended the religious event, in line with the country’s preventive measures against COVID-19.

During previous religious celebrations this year, King Mohammed VI also carried out prayers with limited attendees in respect of the preventive measures, including prayers of Eid Al Adha and Eid Al Fitr.

Traditionally, Quran recitation and religious songs celebrating the values of Islam and Prophet Muhammad’s noble characterstics mark the celebrations.

As part of the event, King Mohammed VI also addressed congratulatory messages to heads of state of Islamic countries.

In the messages, the King expressed his best wishes to monarchs, presidents, and emirs of all Islamic countries, “praying for the ability to renew this blessed occasion for all of us with further health, peace and prosperity,” according to Morocco’s state media.

On the eve of Eid Al Mawlid, the King also ordered a royal pardon in favor of 931 convicts.

It is customary for the King to grant royal pardons on national and religious holidays.

King Mohammed VI also recently granted a royal pardon to 1,446 people on July 29, the eve of Throne Day, and to 752 others during Eid Al Adha.