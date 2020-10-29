Robert De Niro’s Nobu to Open Hotel in Marrakech, First in Africa

The 71-room luxury hotel with dining venues, rooftop spaces, and a fitness center is set to open in 2021.

Rabat – Global luxury lifestyle brand Nobu Hospitality has announced a decision to expand its network with the opening of a hotel in Marrakech, the brand’s first in Africa.

Iconic Hollywood star Robert De Niro, Japanese celebrity chef Nobu Matsuhisa, and American producer Meir Teper are the founders of Nobu Hospitality.

Nobu is set to construct the new hotel in the Hivernage neighborhood, known for its nightlife and just a few miles away from Marrakech’s traditional souks and the “vibrant” Jemaa El Fna.

The brand announced that its hotel in Marrakech will have 71 “spacious” guest rooms and suites.

The hotel will also host dining venues and rooftop spaces, as well as a 2,2000-square-meter spa and fitness center.

The space will also include indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a conference hall, and an event space.

The hotel is set to open in 2021.

“King Mohammed VI’s ‘Tourism Development Strategy Vision 2020’ plan has been the driving force at encouraging foreign investment in Morocco’s tourism sector. His Majesty has outlined a great vision and Nobu is pleased to be entering the market at this exciting time,” Nobu Hotels said.

Spa Opportunities quoted Ahmed Bennani, the president of the Hivernage Collection hotel group, who said the launch in Marrakech will be the first Nobu Hotel in Africa.

“Marrakech as a destination fits seamlessly within the Nobu Hotel collection and we expect it will be embraced by the strong base of European and US Nobu customers,” he added.

Marrakech is one of the best destinations across the globe for millions of local and international tourists.

COVID-19, however, impacted Morocco’s tourism sector for several months before the government eased lockdown measures.

To revive the economy and tourism, Morocco launched special flights, eased some travel restrictions, and allowed the gradual resumption of international travel.

As part of the new measures, Marrakech received in October its first group of French tourists since the outbreak of the pandemic. Agadir also welcomed a group of British tourists this month.

Marrakech’s tourism assets earned the ochre city a spot among the nominees for the World’s Leading City Destination 2020.

The shortlist includes Dubai, New York, Las Vegas, London, Moscow, Paris, and Sydney.

In August, the world’s largest travel platform TripAdvisor featured Marrakech among the top 25 destinations around the world.

TripAdvisor listed several activities that visitors can enjoy in the city, describing Marrakech as a “magical place” due to its unique markets, palaces, mosques, and gardens.