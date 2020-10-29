Morocco's law on the right of access to information entered into force on September 28, the international day of Universal Access to Information.

Rabat – The President of Morocco’s High Authority for Audiovisual Communication (HACA), Latifa Akharbach, said on Wednesday that the media can make a significant contribution to the right of access to information and the country’s culture of transparency.

During a seminar on “the right of access to information and the contribution of the national media,” Akharbach said that the contribution of the media in a digital context cannot be limited to reporting information.

`“More than ever, the job of informing consists of explaining the facts, in contextualizing them, in popularizing them, in de-complexing them and now in debunking fake news,” stressed the head of HACA.

HACA recalled in a press release its regulatory role in the field of audiovisual communication, adding that there is a need to reinforce the capacity of radio and television to contribute to the constitution of a public that is aware of the “risks of manipulation and conspiracy theories.”

Akharbach emphasized the media’s role in implementing the effectiveness of Law 31.13, stressing that its purpose is to promote transparency in Morocco.

Law 31.13 on the public’s right of access to information entered into force on September 28. The law’s implementation followed a two-year preparation period that the Ministry of Economy granted to institutions.

On its official website, the ministry linked Morocco’s legislation on the right of access to information to the requirements of Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Article 19 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and Article 10 of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption.

In line with the implementation of the law, the Ministry of Economy created a website, www.chafafiya.com, with “chafafiya” meaning transparency, to facilitate information access.

A total of 1,148 people who operate within ministerial departments and public institutions now serve as appointed “information officers” under the law’s framework.

The officers underwent two training sessions, in June and July 2019.

On March 12, Abderrahim Foukahi, a member of the Commission on the Right of Access to Information (CDAI), said the “adoption and effective evaluation of the new law about access to information is essential for good governance and the fight against corruption.”