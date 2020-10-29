Saudi Man Stabs Guard at French Consulate in Jeddah

Rabat – Police in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, arrested a man for attacking a guard at the French consulate on Wednesday.

Saudi official news agency SPA reported that the man attacked the guard using a sharp tool, causing minor injuries.

The media spokesman of Makkah Region Police, Major Mohammed Al-Ghamdi, said the injured guard was transferred to the hospital for medical care.

“The perpetrator was arrested, and necessary measures had been taken against him,” SPA said.

The attack in Saudi Arabia coincided with reports in Avignon, southern France, where police shot a man dead after he threatened the public with a weapon.

The incident in Avignon followed an attack in Nice, where a man stabbed several people at a church. Three people are dead, including a woman whom the suspect beheaded.

The attacks built on the rising tension in France after the beheading of middle school teacher Samuel Paty on October 16. The attacker said he killed Paty to avenge the teacher’s use of caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad during a class on freedom of expression.

A backlash emerged after the murder, with French President Emmanuel Macron backing the Charlie Hebdo cartoons Paty displayed during the class and doubling down on his position against “Islamism.”

Macron’s statement divided public opinion. While some defended the cartoons as emblems of France’s freedom of expression, others find Macron’s response to the attacks and support for Charlie Hebdo offensive to Muslims and Islam.

Millions in the Arab and Muslim world used hashtags in response to offenses against Islam and Prophet Muhammad. The hashtags mainly call for the boycott of French products.

France responded to the hashtags, calling them attacks by a “radical minority.”

Countries, NGOs, and associations condemned the offensive cartoons and French politicians’ remarks on Islam.

Morocco’s government said: “Freedom of an individual ends where the freedom of others and their beliefs begins.”

Morocco also said that the re-publishing of the cartoons reflects a “lack of maturity of their perpetrators.”