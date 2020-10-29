Moroccan Historian Abdellah Boussouf Condemns Nice Terror Attack

The knife attacker beheaded a woman and killed two others, which shocked Muslims and non-Muslims alike.

Rabat – Moroccan historian Abdellah Boussouf expressed indignation following today’s heinous attack that killed three people near a church in Nice, France.

The attacker also caused injuries to several other victims.

Abdellah Boussouf, who is also the secretary-general of the Council of the Moroccan Community Abroad (CCME), took to his Facebook to share his stance on the attack in Nice, describing it as a “terror operation.”

“In the French city of Nice this morning, a terrorist operation that leaves victims dead and injuries.”

Abdellah Boussouf said that he condemns the “abhorrent operation,” calling on everyone to show wisdom to confront acts of terror.

The historian said the perpetrators of such attacks seem to “plunge us all into a swamp of violence.”

Muslim and non-Muslim countries condemned the attack, an event which will likely further fuel the backlash in France.

Pope Francis of the Vatican called for an end to all “terrorist violence.”

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs also strongly denounced the deadly knife attack in Nice, saying that “no reason could legitimise or excuse killing someone or violence.”

The foreign ministry in Turkey called the attack “savage.”

The EU, UN, Germany, and Saudi Arabia also took a public stand against the violent attack.

Russia’s government also condemned the attack in Nice, saying it is “unacceptable to kill people.”

Russia, however, said it is also wrong to “insult the feelings of religious believers.”

France has experienced controversy and backlash after allowing government buildings to display offensive cartoons of Prophet Muhammad on their facade, which offended billions of Muslims.

French President Emmanuel Macron backed the caricatures, saying his country will never give up on its cartoons, which stirred backlash in France. The cartoons he referenced are a set of caricatures Charlie Hebdo published recently to mark the trial of suspects in the 2015 Charlie Hebdo shooting.

Tensions boiled over in France after a man from Chechnya killed middle school history teacher Samuel Paty, who used the cartoons in a freedom of expression class.

Several countries and associations condemned the repetitive use of the cartoons, including Morocco.

The North African country said such acts reflect the lack of the perpetrators’ maturity.