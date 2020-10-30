Morocco’s Council of Ulemas Asks Preachers to Avoid Talking About France

Spread the love

Morocco’s Supreme Council of Ulemas — the highest religious authority in the country — has implicitly asked Moroccan preachers to avoid mentioning the rising Islamophobia in France.

In a note shared earlier this week, the council asked all Moroccan preachers to “stay away from political battles” and “avoid using inappropriate language against people, institutions, or countries.”

The directives came as thousands of Muslims around the world are expressing their anger towards the series of Islamophobic acts that took place in France in recent weeks.

Following the murder of Samuel Paty, a French teacher who was killed for showing his students caricatures and drawings that depict Prophet Muhammad, French President Emmanuel Macron declared that his country “will not renounce” these drawings.

A number of French government buildings allowed the display of the caricatures on their facades, deeply offending Muslims around the world.

The provocative moves, including the anti-Islamic speech from France’s president and a wave of violent episodes across France, prompted a campaign to boycott French products in the Muslim world.

The series of events also led to an extremist attack in Nice, southeastern France, which killed three people.

Even as Macron continued his offensive rhetoric against Muslims, Morocco’s Supreme Council of Ulemas believed it is necessary to “remind preachers of the constants that all Moroccans agreed on.”

The council’s directives mainly concern this week’s Friday prayer, especially as it comes only one day after the religious Mawlid celebration, which commemorates the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

The Friday prayer, held every Friday afternoon, includes a sermon delivered by Khatibs (preachers). The weekly sermons usually tackle current events from a religious point of view.

The recently-issued directives aim to prevent preachers from intensifying the anger of Morocco’s population towards France.