USA Today Celebrates Charming Marrakech Souks

Marrakech is among the world 's most cherished destinations, attracting millions of tourists.

Rabat – USA Today’s Lydia Schrandt celebrated the Marrakech colorful walls and souks in a piece published earlier this week under the title “From souks to alleys: Virtual tour of stunning Marrakech.”

Using a set of eye-catching photos to back the description in her story, the author invites readers to explore the iconic Moroccan city’s wealth of delights.

The article describes Marrakech as one of Morocco’s “most intoxicating destinations” which attract millions of tourists from across the world.

It also suggests that the city’s architecture and souks could be among one of the many factors travelers choose Marrakech as a destination.

From airports to the internal souks and neighborhoods in the city, USA Today celebrates the little details about the city.

Schrandat also drew attention to the attractive design of Marrakech’s Menara Airport, which is ranked among the “most beautiful terminals thanks to its arabesques that filter the sunlight.”

Jemaa El Fnaa square also takes a notable spot in the piece, which describes the magical space as the heart of the medina.

“The open area has basted some sort of market for centuries.”

The square is home to little vehicules, carrying marchandise of street vendors.

“If the North African sun has you feeling thirsty, head to Jemaa el-Fnaa for a glass of fresh-squeezed orange juice. Dozens of stalls piled high with fresh fruit squeeze juice to order,” the author said.

Marrakech started to regain its normal atmosphere after months of suspension of the major activities in the city due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

In the first weeks of the pandemic, authorities in the Moroccan city suspended activities such storytelling or helka in Moroccan Darija, as well as folklore music bands like Gnawa.

Also featured in the USA Today article is the city’s weather, which attracts tourists who like to enjoy some exposure to the sun after freezing seasons.

Marrakech’s souks, adorned by beautiful traditional lamps and lanterns, impress both tourists and locals. They are also admiringly mentioned in Schrandat’s story.

“You’ll see them hanging from doors and rafters in all shapes and sizes.”

The author also invites tourists to visit some of the major destinations in the region, including the Majorelle Garden, riads, traditional tanneries, the Koutobia mosque, the dunes of Sahara, among others.

The city is home to an impressive number of world-class hotels. Nobu Hospitality, a world-renowned hotel, has announced its decision to expand its network with the opening of a new hotel in Marrakech.

Robert De Niro is one of the founders of the Nobu brand.

In August, a TripAdvisor article also listed Marrakech among the world’s top 25 destinations.