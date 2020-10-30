CAF President Ahmad Ahmad Tests Positive for COVID-19

All people who came in contact with Ahmad Ahmad, including during his recent trip to Morocco, should undergo a COVID-19 test.

Rabat – President of the African Football Confederation (CAF) Ahmad Ahmad tested positive for COVID-19, a press release from the continental football association said today.

The statement said Ahmad Ahmad showed mild flu-like symptoms during his arrival in Cairo, Egypt on October 28.

Ahmad Ahmad underwent a COVID-19 screening test which confirmed his infection, CAF reported.

CAF said that Ahmad Ahmad immediately quarantined himself at a hotel. He will stay at the accommodation for a minimum of 14 days.

“All those who have come into contact with Mr. Ahmad over the past seven days – especially during his trip to Morocco for the Confederation Cup Final- have been informed and invited to take the necessary measures,” CAF added.

Ahmad Ahmad was in Morocco on October 25, marking the final of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The CAF president presented the competition’s cup to Morocco’s Renaissance Sportive de Berkane, known as RS Berkane. The Moroccan club won the CAF Confederation Cup after defeating Egypt’s Pyramids.

Ahmad Ahmad was the one to hand the cup to Berkane’s football players. He was accompanied by Minister of Sports and Culture Othmane El Ferdaous and President of the Moroccan Royal Football Federation (FRMF) Fouzi Lekjaa, among others.

In addition to CAF’s Ahmad Ahmad, several other international sports figures and athletes have recently tested positive for COVID-19, including international football icon Cristiano Ronaldo.

The world has confirmed 45.1 million COVID-19 cases to date, including 30.3 million recoveries and 1.18 million deaths.