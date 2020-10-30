UNHCR: Morocco Hosts Nearly 12,000 Refugees from 40 Countries

Morocco represents both a transit and host country for refugees and asylum seekers.

Rabat – Morocco hosted a total of 11,960 refugees and asylum seekers from over 40 countries as of September 1, announced the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

UNHCR and Morocco aimed to register a total of 12,275 asylum seekers by the end of 2020.

The number of refugees in Morocco stands at 7,561 while asylum seekers reached 4,399.

Syrian refugees account for almost 35% of the country’s refugee population, with 4,160 people, making them the largest refugee community in Morocco.

Guinean refugees rank second with a total of 1,248 people, representing 10.43% of all refugees in Morocco, followed by Yemenis with 914 (7.64%).

Cameroon ranked fourth with 991 refugees followed by Cote d’Ivoire (935) and the Central African Republic (738).

UNHCR recalled in its recent report that it collaborates closely with Moroccan authorities within the framework of Morocco’s National Strategy for Immigration and Asylum (SNIA).

As part of its collaboration with Morocco, UNHCR states that its top priorities include supporting the Moroccan government in implementing a national asylum system and providing humanitarian assistance and protection to the most vulnerable refugees.

The two parties aim to register 100% of refugees in Morocco in primary schools, and provide 100% of refugees with primary health care.

Other objectives stipulate that 2,000 disadvantaged families should receive regular financial help, and 500 refugees should benefit from support to start their own business.

During the 71st session of the Executive Committee of UNHCR which took place from October 5-9, High Commissioner Filippo Grandi expressed his satisfaction with the quality of his agency’s collaboration with Morocco.

The productive cooperation between UNHCR and Morocco recently resulted in two main programs.

These include a comprehensive assessment of the impact of COVID-19 on refugees in Morocco by Morocco’s High Commission for Planning (HCP) and a partnership agreement with the National Council of the Order of Physicians (CNOM).

