Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health recorded 3,256 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 215,294.

Morocco also reported another 3,014 COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers in Morocco is now 177,925. The national recovery rate is 82.6%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 53 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 3,625. The mortality rate stands at 1.7%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco is 33,744 as of 6 p.m. on Friday, October 30.

Morocco counts 819 patients with severe symptoms, including 54 of today’s newly-identified patients. Approximately 63 are under intubation, while 498 are under non-invasive ventilation.

According to the ministry, the occupancy rate of intensive care beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients rose to 35.5%.

Health authorities in Morocco excluded 17,022 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 3,090,029 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 1,377 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, in addition to 17 fatalities.

Casablanca-Settat has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases and fatalities of any region in Morocco.

The region of Rabat-Sale-Kenitra confirmed 584 new cases. Rabat-Sale-Kenitra also recorded seven additional deaths.

The Oriental region recorded 330 additional COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths.

The region of Souss-Massa followed in today’s case numbers, reporting 253 new cases and three new fatalities.

The region of Marrakech-Safi confirmed 180 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region confirmed 176 additional COVID-19 cases and four deaths.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region reported 156 new cases and seven additional deaths.

The region of Fez-Meknes confirmed 88 new COVID-19 cases and four new fatalities.

The regions of Draa-Tafilalet (63 additional COVID-19 cases) and Guelmim-Oued Noun (31) each recorded one additional death.

The Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra region confirmed zero new cases but also registered one additional COVID-19-related fatality..

Finally the region of Dakha-Oued Eddahab, with 18 new COVID-19 cases, did not report any additional deaths.