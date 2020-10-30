Serbia Arrests Moroccan, Algerian After Migrants Die in Cargo Container

Police found the decomposed remains of the victims in a container, where they were hidden while trying to reach a European country irregularly.

Rabat – Serbia’s police arrested a Moroccan and an Algerian as part of an ongoing investigation after the death of seven migrants in a shipping container that arrived in Paraguay.

Paraguay security services found the decomposed remains of seven bodies, including three Moroccans, in a cargo container.

One of the victims was from Egypt.

The tragic news made international headlines last week.

According to a statement from the Serbian Ministry of Interior, Serbian police arrested two suspects, aged 29 and 30, on suspicion “that they committed the crime of illegal crossing of the state border and smuggling of people.”

The statement published on Thursday said that the suspects face charges of placing the migrants in a container for the transport of goods in “rolling stock in order to avoid the border controls of the Republic of Serbia with the Republic of Croatia.”

Police put the suspects in 48-hour custody before presenting them to the Higher Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The container had departed from Serbia on July 22. The vessel carrying it made several stops, in Croatia, Egypt, Spain, and Argentina, before docking in Asuncion, Paraguay on October 19.

Initial reports said the smugglers allegedly betrayed the migrants’ trust and left them in the container after promising to open it once in Croatia.

A representative of Paraguay’s prosecutor’s office said that the victims died months ago.

“They were people who had clearly prepared everything necessary for a journey,” a prosecutor said.