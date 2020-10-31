Khabib Nurmagomedov Responds to Emmanuel Macron’s Anti-Islam Speech

Spread the love

Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) champion Khabib Nurmagomedov reacted on Friday, October 30, to French President Emmanuel Macron’s anti-Islam rhetoric.

In an Instagram post written in Russian and Arabic, Khabib attacked Macron and “all his followers who hurt the feelings of more than one and a half billion Muslims.”

“May God humiliate them in this life, and in the next,” he wrote.

Khabib Nurmagomedov attached to his publication a photo of Macron’s face with a boot print over it.

Nurmagomedov’s reaction comes on the heels of a series of deeply offending, islamophobic statements from the French President.

On October 2, Macron said that Islam is a religion “in crisis all over the world.”

A few weeks later, after the beheading of French teacher Samuel Paty for showing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad to his students, Macron declared that France “will not renounce” the caricatures and drawings, even if they offend Muslims.

“We are Muslims. We love our Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) more than our mothers, fathers, children, wives, and all other people close to our hearts,” Nurmagomedov wrote on Friday.

In a separate publication, Khabib warned Macron and those who insult the Prophet and Islam of God’s punishment.

“Do they really believe that in this way they will be able to extinguish the light of Allah? Do they really think that with their low and vile acts they can harm the one who came to this earth to lead people out of the darkness?” Nurmagomedov asked.

“By this act, they not only insulted the feelings of Muslim believers but also challenged the Lord of the Worlds who promised to protect his messenger from the attacks of ignorant people,” he continued.

The reputable athlete shared two other publications containing verses from the Quran that praise the qualities and good deeds of the Prophet Muhammad.

Considered to be one of the best fighters in the world, Nurmagomedov retired on October 24, at the age of 32.

He announced his retirement after winning his 29th professional bout in Abu Dhabi, ending his career with a perfect record of 29 wins and no losses.

Khabib decided to put down his gloves after he lost his father and coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, in July due to COVID-19.

“No way I can come here without my father,” said Khabib in an emotional speech after his last fight, “I talked with my mother for three days. I promised [her] it will be my last fight. If I give my word, I have to follow it.”