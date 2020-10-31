Iconic James Bond Actor Sean Connery Dies Peacefully At Age 90

The Oscar winning actor was famous for playing several iconic roles and had great appreciation for Morocco

Spread the love

Rabat – Scottish actor Sean Connery, best-known for his epic impersonation of the James Bond character, passed away on Saturday.

He died peacefully in his sleep in the Bahamas, where he lived surrounded by family. His son Jason Connery told the BBC that his father “had many of his family who could be in the Bahamas around him” as he passed away.

Sean Connery died after having been “unwell for some time,” his son explained. While Connery had been sick for some time, his sudden passing still hit his family as a surprise, unmatched sadness.

Connery leaves behind a series of cinematic achievements, encapsulated by his 1988 Academy Award for his role in “the Untouchables.” His performance alongside other movie icons such as Kevin Costner, Charles Martin Smith, Andy García and Robert De Niro won him the Oscar for best supporting actor.

Connery will be mostly remembered for his adaptation of Ian Fleming’s James Bond. He was the first to play the iconic part in 1962’s “Dr. No.” Connery’s class and bravado made the British spy series an instant hit that continues to this day with “No time to die,” set for release in 2021.

Connery and Morocco

Sean Connery had a great affection for Morocco. He told the Guardian in 2004 that he liked Morocco and had a special connection to the country. This special connection began with his participation in the 1970 Coupe du Roi de Maroc. He won the tournament and was subsequently asked to play a Moroccan-French painter who had won the tournament’s women’s division.

The day following his victory in Morocco he golfed with a female opponent, Micheline Roquebrune, whom he described as a “brilliant” golfer. The two fell in love in Morocco and were married one year later.

Morocco was also the location of Sean Connery’s own favourite movie, “The man who would be king.” In 1975, Connery spent time in Ouarzazate, Morocco, to record the movie with Michael Kaine, another cinematic giant. The two men rose to the defense of fellow actor Saeed Jaffrey after the Indian actor was treated in a racist manner by the assistant director.

In 2004, Scotland’s Sunday Herald declared Connery the “greatest living Scot.” Prior to that, People magazine had declared him to be the “sexiest man alive” in 1989 and the “sexiest man of the century” in 1999. His contribution to modern cinemay saw him knighted in 2000. Sean Connery won two BAFTA awards and the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award for “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.”

Sean Connery is survived by his Moroccan-French wife Micheline and his son Jason Connery.