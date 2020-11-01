Canada: Man Dressed in Medieval Costume Kills 2, Injures 5 With Sword

The man’s motives for the attack are unclear, but police believe he acted alone.

Rabat – Police in Canada arrested a 20-year-old man on Sunday after he carried out a stabbing attack in Quebec City, killing two people and injuring five others.

Police received calls about a man wearing medieval clothing carrying a sword. The man used his weapon to attack several people at various locations.

CBC reported that the attacks took place in four locations near the Chateau Frontenac, and on Des Remparts Street, Du Tresor, and Sainte-Anne streets.

Police arrested the man at 1 a.m. on Sunday in the city’s Old Port after a two-and-a-half-hour search, the news outlet said.

The spokesperson of Quebec City police Etienne Doyon confirmed the death of two people on Sunday morning.

“On behalf of the Quebec City police, I want to offer my sincerest condolences to the loved ones and families of the people who died today,” the spokesperson said.

The city’s police believe the suspect did not act for motives “other than personal ones.”

Police also called on citizens to remain home and to not interfere with the ongoing investigation.

While the suspect’s motives are unclear, the incident has alarmed the Francophone Quebec province as it follows stabbing attacks in France.

On October 29, a 21-year-old migrant from Tunisia beheaded a woman and killed two others at a church in Nice, southern France.

The killings came after the beheading of Samuel Paty, a history teacher who displayed Charlie Hebdo’s caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad in a class of freedom of expression.

Muslims and non-Muslims alike condemned the murder, but French President Emmanuel Macron’s approach to the tragedy angered many.

Macron claimed that Islamists want France’s future and defended Charlie Hebdo’s cartoons, saying his country will not give them up.

In response, Muslims across the globe launched a campaign to boycott French products.

In an interview with Al Jazeera on Saturday, Macron defended his country, saying that it respects all religions.

He said that he can understand Muslims’ shock over the cartoons offending Islam and Prophet Muhammad.

“I understand the sentiments being expressed and I respect them. But you must understand my role right now, it’s to do two things: to promote calm and also to protect these rights,” he said, referring to the rights of freedom of religion and expression.

In response to the boycott, Macron described it as unworthy and unacceptable.