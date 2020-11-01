5 Thriller Books You Won’t Be Able to Put Down

Thrillers grip readers with their suspenseful stories that leave them on the edge of their seats.

Thriller books can be some of the best to read when looking for a suspenseful story and an exciting turn of event that makes you not want to put the book down. Getting engrossed in a good psychological thriller can be one of the best ways to spend your downtime.

Reading is an activity that people can enjoy starting at a young age. The activity has countless benefits, including strengthening brain function. As your reading ability grows, so does the network circuit and signals in your brain. Reading also improves vocabulary, empathy, can lower stress levels, help reduce symptoms of depression, and more.

Whether you are a fan of philosophy, comedy, or mystery, there is a myriad of well-known novels for you, which can be overwhelming and confusing when choosing the book you want to read first.

If you are a fan of thriller and mystery, these five books are bound to send a chill down your spine with mysterious and exciting stories that will get your heart pumping with suspense.

Gone Girl

“Gone Girl” by the American writer Gillian Flynn is a bestselling thriller book that released in 2012. The suspenseful novel earned praise from critics and was number one New York Times bestseller for almost two months.

The intriguing plot, characters, and events are definitely what made “Gone Girl” one of the best thriller novels out there that you can’t put down the moment you get your hands on it.

The story starts on a summer day during the fifth wedding anniversary of Nick and Amy Dunnes. Nick comes back to a missing wife and a chaotic house that implies housebreaking and a kidnapping. The disappearance of Amy, the inspiration of her parents’ famous book “Amazing Amy,” gets coverage from the press and the news spreads across the country.

After an investigation of the Dunnes house, Nick faces suspicion and pressure from both the police and the media. Throughout the book pages, flashbacks reveal the relationship of the couple and give more insight into what is really going on and why Amy is gone.

The Silent Patient

Written by the British author and screenwriter Alex Michaelides, “The Silent Patient” is a psychological thriller book published in 2019. It topped the New York Times bestsellers right after it debuted.

The thriller tells the story of Alicia, a painter who seems to be living her best life with her famous fashion photographer husband in a grand house in London. One day, she shoots her husband in the face five times and never speaks a word again for six years.

Due to her silence, Alicia is found guilty of murder and admitted to a secure unit called “the Grove,” where she meets Theo Faber, a criminal psychotherapist who tries to push her to reveal the story of how and why she killed her husband.

Reading through the pages of “The Silent Patient,” you will not be able to guess or predict any of the proceeding events, which makes the book one of the best intriguing thrillers that you just can’t put down.

The Girl on the Train

Written by the British Author Paula Hawkins, “The Girl on the Train” is a psychological thriller book published in 2015. It debuted as number one on the New York Times fiction bestseller list and remained in the position for 13 continuous weeks. By 2016, the novel sold 15 million copies worldwide, and its audio version won the 2016 Audie Award for Audiobook of the Year.

The thriller tells the story of Rachel, a divorcee that seemingly can’t get over her ex-husband and turns to alcohol, which results in her blacking out and not remembering most of the events she goes through when she is not sober.

Taking her usual train home, Rachel always catches sight of a couple on their balcony that she deems as the perfect couple with the perfect life, until one day she witnessed something shocking, that will change everything as the events of the book escalate with unexpected twists. The bestselling book is definitely one that you will not be able to put down once you start reading.

The Shining

Written by Stephen King — the “king” of horror, supernatural, and fiction writing — “The Shining” is another eminent novel of the American author.

Published in 2013, the bestseller is inspired by two of King’s life events: His visit to the Stanley Hotel in Colorado one winter and his struggle with alcoholism.

The fictional thriller book tells the story of struggling writer Jack Torrance, who accepts a job offer as the off-season caretaker of an old hotel. His wife and son Danny accompany him to his new job.

The events gradually escalate as young Danny possesses “the shining,” a supernatural ability that allows him to see all the spirits haunting the hotel. The boy refuses to tell his parents for fear of his dad losing his job and his temper, considering the last time he did he broke little Danny’s arm in a fit of anger, resulting in him being fired from his job as a teacher.

Throughout the events, Jack begins to act strange, dark, and dangerous, threatening the lives of his wife and son during a fierce winter, when they are surrounded by only forest and snow and no way to call for help.

Considered one of the best and thriller books out there, the more you turn the pages of “The Shining,” the more invested you become in the plot and what will happen next.

The Perfect Nanny

“The Perfect Nanny,” also known as “Lullaby” in the UK and “Chanson douce” in France, is a French psychological thriller book by the French-Moroccan writer Leila Slimani. The second novel of the author was published in 2016 and translated in 2018 into 18 languages.

The successful French novel was inspired by a real-life story of the two children that were murdered by their nanny in New York. Selling over 600,000 copies in France in its first year, “The Perfect Nanny” is one of the best thriller books that truly grips readers.

The novel tells the story of a French-Moroccan lawyer who decides to go back to work after having two children. She and her husband look for the perfect nanny, who they find in Louise.

Louise indeed seems to be the perfect nanny, caring for the needs of the children and family. However, everything changes when the couple and the nanny become dependent on one another, resulting in escalating emotions and events that will keep you absorbed in the story.

Psychological thriller books are favorites for many readers, drawing you in and allowing you to escape reality for a while.

These are five of the best thriller books that will have you on the edge of your seat and are a great start to your journey into the genre.