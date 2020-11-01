Spain Organizes Repatriation Ferry from Morocco for Citizens, Residents

Interested travelers must reserve their tickets by November 3 at 12 a.m.

Rabat – Spanish passenger ferry company Balearia announced that a special repatriation trip from Morocco will take place on November 6.

Balearia said the company’s ferry will carry out a special crossing between the ports of Tangier Med, Morocco, and Algeciras, Spain, to transport Spanish citizens and residents.

The ferry is accepting passengers with or without a vehicle with European registration.

“Passengers must be able to prove their destination within Spain,” the company said, adding that passengers should pay for their tickets online by credit card.

“Any update of this operation will be reported through this page and will be notified through our Twitter channel,” Balearia assured.

“To travel, the use of a mask is mandatory,” the company stressed.

Morocco suspended air, sea, and land travel in March to clamp down on the spread of COVID-19.

Since closing its borders Morocco, helped countries repatriate foreign tourists who were unable to leave before the decision went into effect.

The most recent repatriation trip to Spain was a ferry on October 17 to help Spanish citizens and residents return home from Morocco.

With lockdown easing, Morocco began allowing citizens and residents to enter the country in July.

In September, Morocco decided to allow tourists from visa-exempt countries to enter the country if they have hotel reservations.

The North African country also allows business people to enter Morocco if they have invitations from Moroccan companies.

Saturday saw the arrival of the third flight carrying a group of tourists to Morocco after months of travel suspensions.

The travelers arrived in Essaouira from Belgium via Ryanair.