Morocco Confirms 3,460 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Hits 222,544

The Casablanca-Settat region, despite strict lockdown measures, is still recording more than 1,000 new cases of the virus every day.

Morgan Hekking holds a BA in International Relations from Hobart & William Smith Colleges in Geneva, New York.

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health confirmed on Sunday 3,460 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the country’s total number of confirmed cases to 222,544.

The country counts 34,469 active cases as of November 1, with 840 patients in critical condition. In the past 24 hours, 87 COVID-19 patients were classed as severe cases.

The health ministry also recorded 67 new coronavirus-related deaths and 3,038 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

Morocco’s COVID-19 death toll is 3,762, while total recoveries amount to 184,313. The North African country has a 1.7% fatality rate and an 82.8% recovery rate.

Since March 2, labs throughout the country have tested more than 3.3 million people for COVID-19. In the past 24 hours, labs have conducted more than 21,000 tests, of which 17,762 were negative.

Morocco’s COVID-19 cases by region

The Casablanca-Settat region, despite strict lockdown measures, is still recording more than 1,000 new cases of the virus every day. On Sunday, the region recorded 1,100 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths.

The city of Casablanca accounted for 846 of the cases and all of the region’s new deaths.

Rabat-Sale-Kenitra recorded the second-highest number of new cases in Morocco, 639, largely in Shkirat-Temara (186), Sale (143), and Kenitra (104). The region also counted seven new deaths.

Morocco’s Oriental region confirmed 567 new cases of COVID-19 and nine related deaths. Oujda-Angad accounted for the vast majority of the region’s new cases, with 319.

Souss-Massa reported 295 new cases — of which 202 emerged in Agadir-Ida Ou Tanane — and eight deaths.

Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima, in northern Morocco, registered 205 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths. The majority of the cases are in Tetouan (56) and Tangier-Asilah (51).

Marrakech-Safi reported 153 new cases of COVID-19, along with six deaths. Most of the new cases, 86, are in the city of Marrakech.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region counted 123 new cases and two deaths in the past 24 hours. The majority of the new cases are in Azilal (46).

In Draa-Tafilalet, health authorities confirmed 119 new cases of COVID-19 and three deaths.

The following regions in Morocco each recorded fewer than 100 new cases of COVID-19 and less than 10 deaths: Fez Meknes (91 cases, six deaths), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (91 cases, no deaths), Guelmim-Oued Noun (41 cases, one death), and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (36 cases, no deaths).