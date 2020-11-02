Explosion Injures 5 at Military Socio-Administrative Complex in Rabat

The injured technicians are now in Rabat’s military hospital for medical care.

Rabat – The Royal Armed Forces’ (FAR) Socio-Administrative Complex in Rabat experienced an accidental explosion on Monday during tests and trials of dental equipment.

The explosion took place at around 11 a.m. during the installation of dental equipment by a private civil society actor, a military source told Moroccan state media.

The explosion in the facility in Rabat caused minor injuries among five technicians from the provider company and material damage.

The injured people were transferred to the Mohammed V Military Hospital of Instruction for medical treatment.

Morocco World News will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as it develops.