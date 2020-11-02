In the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health counted 87 new COVID-19 carriers with severe symptoms.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health recorded 3,460 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 222,544.

Morocco also reported another 3,038 COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers in Morocco is now 184,313. The national recovery rate is 82.8%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 67 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 3,762. The mortality rate stands at 1.7%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco is 34,469 as of 6 p.m. on Saturday, November 2.

Morocco counts 840 patients with severe symptoms, including 87 of today’s newly-identified patients. Approximately 69 are under intubation, while 483 are under non-invasive ventilation.

According to the ministry, the occupancy rate of intensive care beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients rose to 36.4%.

Health authorities in Morocco excluded 17,762 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 3,125,328 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 1,100 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, in addition to 13 fatalities.

Casablanca-Settat has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases and fatalities of any region in Morocco.

The region of Rabat-Sale-Kenitra confirmed 639 new cases. Rabat-Sale-Kenitra also recorded seven additional deaths.

The Oriental region recorded 567 additional COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths.

The region of Souss-Massa followed in today’s case numbers, reporting 295 new cases and eight new fatalities.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region confirmed 205 additional COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths.

The region of Marrakech-Safi confirmed 153 new COVID-19 cases and six additional fatalities.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region reported 123 new cases and two additional deaths.

The Draa-Tafilalet region confirmed 119 additional COVID-19 cases and three deaths.

The region of Fez-Meknes confirmed 91 new COVID-19 cases and six new fatalities.

The Guelmim-Oued Noun region confirmed 41 new cases and registered one additional COVID-19-related fatality.

The regions of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (91 additional COVID-19 cases) and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (36) did not record any additional deaths.