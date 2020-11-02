Morocco, Liberia Sign 3 Agreements to Boost Bilateral Cooperation

Morocco continues to strengthen its bilateral relations, signing agreements in several fields with other African states.

Rabat – Morocco and the Republic of Liberia signed on Monday three agreements to boost cooperation in the fields of higher education and scientific research, agriculture, and health.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccans residing abroad Nasser Bourita signed the agreements with Liberian FM Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr in Rabat.

The first agreement seeks to strengthen cooperation relations between the two countries in the field of higher education and advance the scientific and technological capacity of the two parties.

The agreement also seeks to expand relations between the scientific and technical communities in Morocco and Liberia and to promote technical cooperation in areas of common interest.

The second agreement is a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the field of agriculture. It seeks to define the general framework for cooperation in the agricultural field based on the exchange of experiences, technical assistance, and capacity building.

For the third agreement, Morocco and Liberia signed an MoU to define a framework for cooperation in health, including maternal, child, and newborn health, as well as to reinforce their epidemiological vigilance.

“The agreement also aims to enhance the capabilities of human resources, health coverage, prevention, and control of transmitted and non-communicable diseases,” Minister of Foriegn Affairs Nasser Bourita said.

The two countries enjoy strong ties in several sectors. Morocco’s exports to Liberia amounted to $3.38 million (approximately MAD 32 million) in 2019, according to Trading Economics.

In addition to further improving those ties, the agreements are also part of Morocco’s approach to strengthen cooperation with other African countries, including Equatorial Guinea and Mali.

Liberia’s continued support for Morocco’s territorial integrity

During his visit to Morocco, Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr also renewed support for Morocco’s territorial integrity and sovereignty over Western Sahara.

During a joint press conference with Bourita, Kemayah said his country wants to “assure His Majesty the King and the Moroccan government and people that Liberia is committed to its firm position in support of Morocco’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.”

Liberia is among a growing list of African countries to have opened a diplomatic representation in Dakhla, southern Morocco, in recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.

Kemayah said his country’s foreign policy is based on the principle of preserving its territorial integrity and national sovereignty and “this is the same principle that applies to Morocco. We do not hesitate to maintain our support towards the Kingdom of Morocco.”

The official also recalled that both countries are partners and allies and said they will continue to support solidarity and African unity.

The visit is the first of Saah Kemayah, Sr, who expressed his pride to be in Morocco, his first official destination outside his country since his appointment as foreign minister.

He said that the visit reflects the high level of bilateral links between the two countries.