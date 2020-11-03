Mali’s Interim President Thanks Morocco’s King for Ongoing Support

Spread the love

Mali’s interim President Bah N’daw has thanked King Mohammed VI and Morocco for their constant support for his country, especially during the ongoing socio-political crisis.

N’Daw expressed his gratitude to Morocco during a meeting with the Moroccan Ambassador in Bamako, Hassan Naciri, on November 2.

Morocco was among the first countries to express support for Mali’s transition government after the bloodless coup d’etat in August. On August 18, Mali’s military overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

One week later, on August 26, the Moroccan ambassador met with Mali’s new military leadership and expressed his country’s support for a “peaceful civil transition.”

In late September, after Mali’s military appointed an interim president, the Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Bourita, flew to Bamako to meet with the country’s new leader.

President N’daw received Bourita at the presidential palace in Bamako. The top Moroccan diplomat also met with the transitional Vice-President, Colonel Assimi Goita, and the interim Prime Minister, Moctar Ouane.

During the November 2 meeting, N’daw recalled Bourita’s visit to Bamako and welcomed Morocco’s initiative to support the power transition in Mali. He also expressed his hope that Morocco’s active solidarity with Mali will continue until the West African country regains its political stability.

The meeting was also an opportunity for N’daw to discuss bilateral cooperation with Ambassador Naciri.

Mali is one of Morocco’s main economic partners in West Africa. It hosts subsidiaries of several Moroccan multinationals, notably in the fields of banking and telecommunications.

The two countries also cooperate closely on issues of regional security and migration.